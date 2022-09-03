How to Watch Rutgers vs BC Football Game Without Cable

Rutgers and Boston College kick off their seasons with a key non-conference game on Saturday, September 3.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network



Rutgers vs Boston College Preview

Rutgers and Boston College renew an old conference rival when the two clash on the gridiron on Saturday.

They once met in the Big East Conference, which no longer offers football. Rutgers now plays in the Big Ten, and Boston College plays in the ACC.

Rutgers Key Players

Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral returns after throwing for 1,813 yards and seven touchdowns versus seven interceptions in 2021. He also ran for 297 yards and two touchdowns last fall.

Vedral has wide receiver Shameen Jones back. Jones caught 35 passes for 334 yards in 2021.

“I am a lot bigger, stronger and faster. I am just trying to use my body and my speed to my advantage and just building my connection with each quarterback,” Jones said via 247 Sports.

“I went hard this offseason,” Jones added. “I worked hard and worked as much as I could. I worked with coach [Jay] Butler and he instilled in me that I just have to go hard every day. And it all worked out.”

Defensively, safety Christian Izien returns after a 69-tackle season in 2021. He brings lots of experience to the unit with 34 career starts.

“[I am working on] becoming a better player and all-around leader,” Izien said via 247 Sports. “Just having a better understanding of our defense. Staying in the meeting room with coach Harasymiak and just grounding and pounding the defense down.”

Max Melton also poses a serious threat in the Scarlet Knights secondary. He had three interceptions last year.

Boston College Key Players

Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed 54.2% of his passes for 914 yards and seven touchdowns versus four interceptions in 2021.

“Very talented quarterback. He’s an NFL quarterback, which, when you say that, that means a lot to me,” Boston College head coach Greg Schiano said via 247 Sports. “He’s got a big arm. He’s very mobile, very athletic. So when things break down, he extends plays. He doesn’t just run to run. He extends. He extends — has a really good feel for the pocket. A very good presence in the pocket.”

Jurkovec has one of his top receivers back in Zay Flowers, who caught 44 passes for 746 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Pat Garwo returns after rushing for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

Defensively, the Eagles return sack master Marcus Valdez, who posted five last year. The Eagles also have Kam Arnold, who posted 61 tackles, returning.

Boston College also has playmakers in the secondary with Jaiden Woodbey and Josh DeBerry, who both had two interceptions apiece in 2021.