Sabalenka vs Rybakina Live Stream: How to Watch in US

The 2023 Australian Women’s Open Finals are set, with No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 22 Elena Rybakina each aiming for their first title at Melbourne Park.

In the United States, the match (3:30 a.m. ET, late Friday night/early Saturday morning) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Sabalenka vs Rybakina and all the remaining 2023 Australian Open matches:

Sabalenka vs Rybakina Preview

The semifinals featured Rybakina against the unseeded Victoria Azarenka, and Sabalenka going up against unseeded Magda Linette. Rybakina took down Azarenka in the semis, 7-6 (4), 6-3, while Sabalenka beat Linette in straight sets, 7-6 (1), 6-2. The 2022 Wimbledon winner, Rybakina says she won’t be near as nervous this time around.

“I already did it once at Wimbledon, and of course I got confident that I can do it again. I did really good preparation with the team,” said Rybakina, who added. “I’m not really surprised with the results. I’m just hungry to work and improve more.”

“She’s an amazing player,” Sabalenka said about her finals opponent. “She’s playing great tennis, super aggressive and she already got one grand slam so she has kind of had this experience playing the final. It’s going to be great. I’m really looking forward to this final.”

The 24-year-old Sabalenka is undefeated so far in 2023, entering the finals with a 10-0 record, and Rybakina is white hot as well, recently becoming the first female player to defeat three former Grand Slam champions (Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka) in a single Australian Open tournament. This will be the first Grand Slam final for Sabalenka, who has not dropped a single set so far in the tourney.

Known for what many refer to as the best serve in women’s tennis, Rybakina, 23, shouldn’t be overlooked due to her No. 22 seed. Rybakina would likely have a top-10 ranking, but she is among many Russian and Belarusian players who were stripped of points in response to its ban on Russian and Belarusian players after the invasion of Ukraine. Thus, her points earned from her win at Wimbledon don’t count here.

“It’s going to be tough battle. I think as today maybe I will not have to serve that big, that fast, so it doesn’t really matter the speed. It’s important to have a good placement on the serve,” Rybakina added.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have met head-to-head three times, and Sabalenka is 3-0 in those meetings, with two of her wins coming on hard courts. Both women are over 6-foot, and each boasts a unique strength and personality that promises to make this final an intriguing and exciting one.