SAG Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on Sunday, February 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on both TNT and TBS.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 SAG Awards online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS and TNT are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 5-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 SAG Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

TBS and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle, both of which come with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 SAG Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of TBS, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 SAG Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are honoring the best achievements in movies and TV from the past year. They are presented by SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union. Helen Mirren is the 2021 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

The nominees are as follows:

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Hoyeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on TBS and TNT.