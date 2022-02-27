SAG Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

SAG Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
'Hacks' stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

Getty 'Hacks' stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on Sunday, February 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on both TNT and TBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 SAG Awards online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS and TNT are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 5-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 SAG Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Sling TV

TBS and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle, both of which come with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 SAG Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

You can watch a live stream of TBS, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 SAG Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

SAG Awards 2022 Preview


2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES | E! NewsFrom "Squid Game" making history to no love for Kristen Stewart's "Spencer," here are all the shocking takeaways from the SAG Awards nominations. Watch! Full Story: eonline.com/news/1316057/2022-sag-award-nominations-all-the-shocking-snubs-and-surprises-from-kristen-stewart-to-elizabeth-olsen #KristenStewart #ENews Subscribe: bit.ly/enewssub About E! News: The E! News team brings you the latest breaking entertainment, fashion and Pop Culture news. Featuring exclusive segments, celebrity highlights, trend…2022-01-12T20:40:51Z

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are honoring the best achievements in movies and TV from the past year. They are presented by SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union. Helen Mirren is the 2021 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

The nominees are as follows:

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Hoyeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on TBS and TNT.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.

Read More
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x