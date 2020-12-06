Saints vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s an NFC South rivalry on the docket Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons host the surging New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Saints vs Falcons online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Atlanta, New Orleans and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Saints vs Falcons live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Atlanta, New Orleans and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Saints vs Falcons live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Atlanta. It is NOT available in New Orleans

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Saints vs Falcons live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Atlanta. It is NOT available in New Orleans

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Saints vs Falcons live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Saints vs Falcons live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Saints vs Falcons live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Saints vs Falcons Preview

The Saints have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday as they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Since dropping two of their first three to open the season, the Saints have reeled off eight wins in a row, two-plus of those without future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees.

The Saints’ latest win was a 31-3 victory against a Denver team that played without a quarterback. New Orleans’ stellar defense held Denver to just 112 yards of offense. Kendall Hinton, a practice squad wide receiver who stepped in at quarterback for Denver, had just 13 yards passing and a pair of interceptions.

Taysom Hill, who has been filling in for Brees, didn’t have to do much in the victory. He completes nine passes for 78 yards and an interception, but rushed for a pair of scores.

“Taysom played this thing just how I wanted him to play it, and it doesn’t have to be aesthetically pleasing to be effective,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “The job is to win and he did a good job of that.”

Hill will get the third start of his career at QB against the Falcons, who terrorized Las Vegas last weekend in a 43-6 thumping. After a miserable start to the season, things have been looking up for the most part in Atlanta. The Falcons have won three of their last four, the lone loss in that stretching coming to the Saints two weeks ago. Matt Ryan tossed a pair of interceptions in that game and the Falcons managed just 52 rushing yards.

“There’s no love lost. When we go to play these guys, it’s going to be a show and we can’t wait to get there,” Atlanta interim head coach Raheem Morris said. “There’ll be some things that have to be played the right way. We’ve got to check, we got to go back and evaluate some stuff that we did the last time, we’ve got to change those things and get ready to play another tough football game. The Saints are a tough group of guys to play. But it was one week ago, a month ago, it really doesn’t matter. You’ve got to be ready to play this really good football team that you guys got.”

Morris has become a candidate to take over the head coaching position after the season, with the Falcons going 4-2 since he took the helm for Dan Quinn. But Morris is only worried about the next game in front of his team.

“This whole spark for me right now is to go 1-0 against Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints,” Morris said. “If we can find a way to do that, I really could care less. Everything else has been nice, but this weekend is big, it’s huge because it’s the next man up. If you can always think about the next man up, you can focus on that and go 1-0 mentality. That’s what gets us going, that’s the spark.”

The Saints are a 3-point road favorite for the game.