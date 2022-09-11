Saints vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Marcus Mariota’s first chance to improve the fortunes of the Atlanta Falcons comes against a tough New Orleans Saints defense on Sunday. Mariota is the new QB1 after the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts back in March.

The switch at football’s most important position was the signature move among widespread changes to the roster. There’s new personnel at wide receiver and across a defense that ranked 29th in points last season.

Changes have been more subtle but no less significant for the Saints. Specifically, Sean Payton is no longer head coach, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was elevated to the position.

Allen does still have Pete Carmichael Jr. to call a loaded offense that will continue to rely on the multi-faceted talents of running back Alvin Kamara.

Saints vs Falcons Preview

The Saints are brimming with talent on both sides of the ball, particularly defensively. Cameron Jordan continues to lead a marauding defensive line also featuring Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata, while Demario Davis remains a force at linebacker.

Things look even better in a secondary where former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu joins cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Maye. It’s difficult to believe Mariota will find much joy against this unit when he’s throwing to a group of wide receivers with plenty to prove.

Calvin Ridley’s indefinite suspension for betting violations forced the Falcons into a full-scale reboot at the position. Drake London was drafted in the first round, but the eighth-overall pick has been dealing with a knee problem, although Josh Kendall of The Athletic thinks the signs point toward London playing in the season opener:

Falcons rookie WR Drake London (knee) moving around like a guy who will be playing Sunday against the Saints. Atlanta still officially on the fence about his availability. pic.twitter.com/u2TNWarZ0Q — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 7, 2022

If he can’t play, the Falcons and Mariota will be forced to rely on former Las Vegas Raiders draft flop Bryan Edwards and journeyman Damiere Byrd.

London isn’t the only prominent wide receiver who is a doubt for this game. The same is true of Michael Thomas, who is listed as “questionable” with a hamstring problem on the Saints’ injury report.

Thomas has missed his share of time, including nine games in 2020 and all of last season with ankle and hamstring injuries, but he sounds confident about returning to form this year. The player who caught 149 passes in 2019 also thinks he can be a factor in Week 1:

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees will be confident about handling the Saints’ wideouts, even if Thomas plays. Pees has a stellar cornerback rotation headlined by starters A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward, but the play-caller should be more concerned about his reshuffled front seven.

Edge-rusher Lorenzo Carter arrived from the New York Giants in free agency, along with former Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans. They will be key figures in beefing up a defense that logged a league-low 18 sacks in 2021.

Getting to Saints QB Jameis Winston won’t be Pees’ priority as much as keeping Kamara under wraps. Not many teams are able to a running back arguably more effective as a receiver than he is on the ground.

If Kamara gets on track early, the Saints will win this one with room to spare.