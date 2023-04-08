Santa Anita Derby 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It is time for the 86th running of the Grade I Runhappy Santa Anita Derby on Saturday, April 8.

The race will be televised live on NBC as part of the “Road to the Kentucky Derby” show, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Santa Anita Derby streaming live online:

Santa Anita Derby 2023 Preview

The 2023 Santa Anita Derby will feature the horses that finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the San Felipe Stakes on March 4. The first-place finisher there was Practical Move, the second-place finisher was Geaux Rocket Ride and the third-place finisher was Skinner.

NBC’s coverage of the Santa Anita Derby is part of its “Road to the Kentucky Derby” slate of programming that also includes the Blue Grass Stakes and the Wood Memorial. The 2023 Kentucky Derby airs on Saturday, May 6 across NBC Sports networks and on Peacock.

The Santa Anita Derby consists of 12 races. The schedule is as follows (all times Pacific):

Santa Anita Infield and Grandstand Admission Gates open at 10 a.m.

First post time for 12-race card is at 12 noon

Race 6, Runhappy Santa Anita Derby post time set for 2:45 p.m. Race will be broadcast live on NBC.

Race 7, leg one in the 20 cent Rainbow Six with a mandatory payout and likely pool of $3 million, has an approximate post time of 3:20 p.m.

Saturday’s 12th and final race will have an approximate post time of 5:50 p.m.

According to the NBC Sports press release, “National Treasure, who finished third in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), and 2023 San Felipe Stakes (G2) winner Practical Move are expected to be contenders in the 1 1/8-mile Santa Anita Derby.”

It continues:

The Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes will both award a total of 200 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 100 going to the winners of each race. The Shakertown (G2) from Keeneland Race Course will also be presented live Saturday on NBC and Peacock. Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey who won each Triple Crown race twice, and Randy Moss, and insights analyst Steve Kornacki, who will be at his Big Board to analyze the Kentucky Derby points standings as qualifying for the “Run for the Roses” enters its final month. Reporters Britney Eurton and Kenny Rice will be on-site at Santa Anita and Keeneland, respectively.

The odds for the Kentucky Derby prep race at the Santa Anita Derby are as follows:

1. I Don’t Get It, 20-1

2. Dazzlemesilver, 50-1

3. Geaux Rocket Ride, 3-1

4. One in Vermillion, 50-1

5. Practical Move, 8-5

6. National Treasure, 3-1

7. Skinner, 4-1

8. Mandarin Hero, 8-1

9. Low Expectations, 30-1

The 2023 Santa Anita Derby airs on Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.