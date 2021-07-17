How to Watch Say Yes to the Dress 2021 Online

Long-running wedding reality show “Say Yes to the Dress” is back with its 20th season on Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Say Yes to the Dress” Season 20 episodes streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Season 20 Preview





Play



"COVID Cannot Stop True Love." Kleinfeld Is Back! | Say Yes To The Dress: In Sickness & In Health Bride Zenzile is visiting Kleinfeld after its reopening post-pandemic and is thrilled to receive a special virtual visit from Randy himself! Zenzile and her partner have had a particularly difficult year due to COVID, so Randy and Amber are determined to help her find that perfect wedding dress. 🇬🇧 Catch full episodes of Say Yes… 2021-07-10T11:00:21Z

The upcoming milestone 20th season of “Say Yes to the Dress” is here to take viewers back to Kleinfeld Bridal in the heart of New York City as brides-to-be look for their perfect wedding gown — and this season, they will wait on a “throuple” that includes two brides.

The TLC press release teases:

Inside Kleinfeld Bridal, the Manhattan-based bridal salon that is arguably the world’s finest. More than 250 professionals, most of them veterans from the shop’s early days in Brooklyn, bend over backward to make each bride’s experience unforgettable. Part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session, each “Say Yes to the Dress” episode looks at the personalities and craftsmanship that come into play as the Kleinfeld staff goes to sometimes extreme lengths to realize each bride’s dreams. Wedding season is approaching, and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld, the premier bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision! While Randy can’t be in the salon full-time yet, he’s working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a throuple with two brides sharing a budget and a fiancé, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last-minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team. And in a special episode, Randy’s former on-set assistant gives us a peek behind the curtain as she searches for her own wedding dress. Plus, weddings take on a new meaning this season as families and friends gather to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic started.

The premiere episode is titled “We Don’t Always Have a Say Yes” and its description teases, “Kendall Vertes of ‘Dance Moms’ tries to help sister Ryleigh find a dress and stand up to their mom, Jill; Randy’s assistant, Daniela, gets an unexpected dose of honesty from Randy.”

Episode two airs July 24 and is titled “I’m Going by the Feel.” Its description teases, “Stacey needs a last-minute stunner for her reception; she’s not convinced that she’ll have an emotional reaction to an off-the-rack dress; Shaela is blind, but she knows what kind of dress she wants and just needs her mom to see her vision.”

“Say Yes to the Dress” airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.