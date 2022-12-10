SDSU vs Holy Cross Live Stream: How to Watch FCS Quarterfinal Online

South Dakota State faces unbeaten Holy Cross on Saturday, December 10, in the FCS playoffs.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Holy Cross vs South Dakota State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Holy Cross vs South Dakota State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Holy Cross vs South Dakota State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Holy Cross vs South Dakota State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Holy Cross vs South Dakota State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Holy Cross vs South Dakota State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Holy Cross vs SDSU Preview

Top seed South Dakota State (11-1) will take on an unbeaten Holy Cross squad (12-0) in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits routed Holy Cross 31-3 the last time the two met in the 2021 spring FCS playoffs. SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier expects a much tougher game this time around.

“Every phase of football they’re really good,” Stiegelmeier said via the Argus Leader.

Holy Cross has a strong defense with 19.83 points and 326.3 yards allowed per game. The Crusaders have a strong pair of defensive linemen with Jake Reichwein and Dan Kuznetsov, who have 6.5 and five sacks respectively. Defensive backs Walter Reynolds and Devin Haskins give opposing quarterbacks nightmares with five and four interceptions respectively.

Offensively, the Crusaders have a potent offense with 38.75 points and 452.4 yards per game. Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka poses a threat throwing the ball and running with 26 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns. Sluka has 2,364 yards passing and 1,021 yards rushing.

“When I was a defensive coordinator I thought they should make running the quarterback illegal,” Stiegelmeier quipped via the Argus Leader. “Because it’s hard to defend. We have certain calls, we’ll load up the box at times, but you can’t live in that stuff because there’s weaknesses to it. It’ll be a chess game — are they running, are we in the right defense — but I know we have to stop the quarterback.”

SDSU boasts the nation’s second-ranked defense with 294.8 yards allowed per game and 14.75 points per contest. Jacks defensive linemen Reece Winkelman and Caleb Sanders are forces up front with 6.5 and six sacks respectively. Defensive backs Cale Reeder and DyShawn Gales disrupt passing attacks and have three interceptions apiece.

Offensively, the Jacks don’t put up the most insane numbers with 32.25 points and 366.4 yards per game, but defensive battles with Iowa, California-Davis, and North Dakota State brought down such numbers.

Jacks quarterback Mark Gronowski has a strong season going with 2,378 yards and 19 touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Davis is tough to stop, and he has 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

“The team we’re about to play is everything you’d expect from the No. 1 team in the country – there are really zero weak spots,” Crusaders head coach Bob Chesney said via the Argus Leader. “Some of the names, unfortunately, are the same. They are really, really good. Anytime you make a mistake it will be amplified, it will be taken advantage of. That’s what great teams do.”