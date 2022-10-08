How to Watch SDSU vs USD Football Game Today

In-state rivals South Dakota State (4-1) and South Dakota (1-3) meet in Missouri Valley Football Conference action on Saturday, October 8.

USD vs SDSU Preview

South Dakota State and South Dakota meet on Saturday for the 115th time since their rivalry began in 1889.

It also mark the first time the two teams have met since an epic ending between the two rivals last year. South Dakota won on a Hail Mary toss, which went viral and made ESPN. The SDSU Jackrabbits, one of the top teams in the FCS, look to avenge that loss at home on Saturday.

While the Coyotes started 1-3 for the season, the three losses came against the top two teams in the FCS and an FBS squad. South Dakota got shutout by Kansas State and fell to No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 Montana last month. The Coyotes’ lone win came against Cal Poly in a 34-17 win on September 17. Notably, the Coyotes had a lead at halftime against NDSU but had no answers in the second half.

“We knew that was going to be the case. We knew we were going to play some outstanding football teams at the beginning of the season,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielsen said via KELO’s Grant Sweeter. “It certainly has demonstrated that way and we just haven’t been quite good enough to get a win. That’s what we have to do, is keep improving.”

SDSU challenged Iowa in a season-opening 7-3 loss, but the Jackrabbits have been rolling since. That includes double-digit wins over Missouri State, Western Illinois, and Butler. California-Davis challenge the Jackrabbits before falling 24-22 in Brookings.

Jackrabbits quarterback Mark Gronowski leads a dynamic offense with 983 yards passing and nine touchdowns versus two interceptions. Running back Isaiah Davis leads the rushing attack with 518 yards and two touchdowns.

Coyotes quarterback Carson Camp, who threw the game-winning Hail Mary pass last year, has 733 yards and four touchdowns versus three interceptions this year. Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence split the rushing load with more than 200 yards apiece. Theis also has three touchdowns this fall.

“The records don’t really matter. I know everyone’s looking at our record this season and they’re like hey, there’s a South Dakota team that is 1-3 and obviously, State is 4-1,” Camp said via KELO. “I know some people are kind of comparing that and records don’t matter this week. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

One twist to Saturday’s game includes former Jackrabbits defensive back returning to Brookings as a Coyotes defensive back now. That’s Josh Manchigiah, who has a fumble recovery this season.

“I’m excited to play against a lot of my friends and it’ll be good. It’ll be a good challenge, it will be a good game. We’re excited, I’m sure they’re excited and hopefully the fans won’t be too harsh on me! There’s no bad blood from me but I’m looking forward to going back up there.” Manchigiah said via Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg.