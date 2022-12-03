Where to Watch Southeastern Louisiana vs Samford Football

Southeastern Louisiana travels to Birmingham to take on No. 8 Samford in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Southeastern Louisiana vs Samford Preview

In the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision, the 9-3 Southeastern Louisiana Lions are taking on the 10-1 Samford Bulldogs.

In his pre-game press conference, Samford head coach Chris Hatcher said they were lucky to get a bye in the first round, which came at the perfect time for them, but they know that Southeastern is on a streak right now and they can’t rest on their laurels.

“For our football team, having the bye week came at the right time. We played five straight weeks, two back to back opponents who were ranked in the Top 10, two physical games that came down to the end and it really came at the right time for us. But Southeastern, they’re really hot, so we’ll have to wait and see Saturday how it all works out,” said Hatcher.

He also said of Southeastern Louisiana that they’re a big, athletic team and the Bulldogs will have to be in top form to beat team.

“[Southeastern Louisiana is] a very athletic football team. Offensively, they’ve got a very athletic quarterback, they play a two-quarterback system. They’re very multiple at what they do and of course they’re big and physical, so we gotta be really good int he trenches, and then defensively, I think this will be one of the better secondaries that we faced all season long, so we got our work cut out, just like you do every week, so we need to continue to do what we do and that’s playing good defense and run the football. If we do that, we got a chance,” said Hatcher.

The coach also said that they are proud of bringing the first home playoff game to Samford and he hopes the crowd turns out for the team.

“We’re excited about being able to play the first home playoff game in the history of Samford University. We hope to have a big crowd out there, we need a lot of people at this historic event. Practice is going well. We’re excited about the opportunity, there’s only 16 teams left and all of them are really good and we’re fortunate to be one of them. So we’re going to have a great week of practice and go out there and play to the very best of our abilities like we have the previous 11 weeks,” said Hatcher.

The Southeastern Louisiana vs Samford playoff game kicks off on Saturday, December 3 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.