Seahawks vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online

We have already reached the halfway point of the NFL season, which seems impossible, but time flies when you’re having fun. One of the matchups this week will be a divisional rematch as the Seahawks visit the Cardinals.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Preview

This is a pivotal matchup in terms of the NFC West and playoff standings. The Seahawks surprisingly have entered the week in first place in the division at 5-3, while the Cardinals are in last at 3-5.

However, a Cardinals win could greatly change things as they are only a game out of the playoff picture and are just two games back in the division. This is the second meeting of the year between these two teams with Seattle winning the first game 19-9 in week six.

In that first meeting, the Cardinals actually outgained the Seahawks 315-296 in total yards, but the offense only scored three points. Arizona also turned the ball over twice and Kyler Murray was sacked six times.

That win for the Seahawks launched their current three-game win streak, which has propelled them to the top of the NFC West. The emergence of rookie Kenneth Walker III has been huge for Seattle during this stretch as he’s rushed for 315 yards on 5.1 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

Geno Smith has also been a revelation in Seattle, completing 72.7% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Tyler Lockett has led the receiving core with 46 receptions for 531 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has also been solid recording 22 sacks and forcing 14 turnovers so far this season. During the three-game win streak, they’ve allowed just 15 points per game.

The Cardinals’ offense has gotten a big boost with the return of DeAndre Hopkins as they’ve averaged 30 points per game in the last two. Hopkins has recorded 22 catches for 267 yards and a touchdown since his return.

Kyler Murray has recorded 2,292 yards of total offense with 12 total touchdowns and six interceptions this season. The team still needs more from their backs as their lead back Eno Benjamin has just 287 yards.

The Cardinals’ defense has struggled this season as they’ve allowed 26.3 points per game. The team also has only recorded 14 sacks and 11 turnovers.

A matchup to watch in this game will be the Cardinals passing game against the Seahawks’ defense. Murray threw for just 222 yards in the last meeting and it will be interesting to see how much the return of Hopkins will change that.