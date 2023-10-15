How to Watch Seahawks vs Bengals Live Stream for Free

The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) head to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on October 15.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Seahawks vs Bengals Preview

The Seahawks are coming off their bye week. They last played on October 2, when they earned a 24-3 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith went 13-of-20 for 110 yards and a touchdown, but he injured his knee in the game and it clearly affected him.

“It was big for me in terms of recovery, just getting my body right. Took a little bit of a hit and had to leave the game. Just to be able to have a week off to allow my knee and ankle to rest,” Smith said about the bye week.

On the other side, the Bengals are coming off a 34-20 won over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow went off, as did his top target, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Borrow went 36-46 for 317 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and all three of Burrow’s TD passes.

It was the dynamic duo’s best game of the year by far, and it has fans and analysts alike hoping the team is about to go on a tear. Cincinnati lost three of its first four games to start the season, but Burrow and company know it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.

“We’ll worry about the standings later in the year,” Burrow said this week. “It’s Week 6. The standings after Week 6 mean absolutely nothing. I think we’ve proven that the last couple of years, and so we’ve just got to focus on being 1-0 this week and getting better every day in practice. We’ll go from there.”

The all-time series between these two teams is closer than you’d expect. Cincinnati holds an 11-10-0 edge. The Bengals are three point favorites at home in what promises to be a hard-fought game. “They present a bunch of different challenges, they have a really good coordinator, a really smart head coach, and I assume it’s going to be that ultimate chess match, like always,” Smith said about the Bengals.

Cincinnati has a bye week after this game, so another win would do a great deal for the team’s upward trajectory. “We have to continue to build this and improve,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.