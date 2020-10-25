Seahawks vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Seattle Seahawks (5-0) will clash with the Arizona Cardinals (4-2) in what will be a huge NFC West showdown for both teams.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Cardinals online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in Seattle, Phoenix and most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in Seattle, Phoenix and most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets, but not Seattle or Phoenix) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Preview

This game will likely have major playoff implications down the road, so both teams would love to come out with a win. The Seahawks are coming off their bye week after a narrow 27-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings October 11, while the Cardinals are coming off a 38-10 trouncing of the Dallas Cowboys Monday night.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week that he has been impressed with what he has seen from Arizona, especially their second-year quarterback. “You can’t watch this team without watching Kyler Murray and seeing his effect on the game,” Carroll said. “He’s a game-changer. Athleticism, poise, playmaking ability, all of that, and they’ve got guys around him.”

Murray will be facing a Seahawks defense that has been absolutely dreadful against the pass this season. Seattle is dead last in the league in both total defense and pass defense, allowing over 370 yards per game through the air. Murray doesn’t have gaudy numbers this season, but he should be able to feast on this secondary, and it’s his penchant for big-time plays — like the 80-yard bomb for a score he threw to Christian Kirk Monday night — that make the Cardinals dangerous.

Speaking of dangerous: Arizona will have Russell Wilson to contend with, and the MVP candidate will have to be on fire in this one because Murray will likely get his shots in. That shouldn’t be a problem for Wilson, who has a healthy DK Metcalf to throw to.

Wilson will be going up against a Cardinals defense that clearly misses Chandler Jones, but has also managed to hold its own in recent weeks, particularly in last week’s win over the Cowboys. Arizona is ranked 12th in the NFL in team defense; they’re 12th against the pass and 17th against the run. Wilson will try to find some holes in the secondary, but he also finds ways to hurt opponents with his legs, so the Cards will have to be on high alert every time he hits the field.

On the injury front, star wideout DeAndre Hopkins has been dealing with an ankle injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury seems hesitant, yet slightly optimistic about the situation. “Hopeful that he can go again this Sunday and be full speed. It’s been lingering a little bit,” Kingsbury said.

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams will miss his third game with a groin injury, while guard Mike Iupati is questionable with a back injury.