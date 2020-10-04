Seahawks vs Dolphins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Seattle Seahawks are unbeaten but will have to break a streak of futility in the state of Florida that dates back to 2006 if they want to move to 4-0 as they hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Seahawks vs Dolphins Preview

The Seattle Seahawks are off to a 3-0 start and look like the team to beat in the NFC, thanks mostly to quarterback Russell Wilson. The MVP frontrunner has the Seattle offense clicking on all cylinders, leading the league with 14 touchdown passes. He’s been especially great on deep throws to his top two receivers, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Wilson compared his deep-ball antics to a hot shooter in basketball.

“I think 3-point shooters would probably say when it comes off their hand, guys like Steph Curry, they just know it’s going in and that’s how he starts going back the other way,” Wilson said. “He just kinda knows. I think that for me, when I throw the ball and you know you let one go that you feel like it’s going to be on the money, you just kinda know. There’s this kind of moment in time that you’re like, here we go — boom! — and it hits his hands. I kind of … play music in my own head when the ball is in the air.”

Surprisingly, Wilson has never received a vote for MVP despite being the motor of the Seahawks offense since basically entering the league in 2012.

“For me, the number one and important thing is the winning part,” Wilson said. “The MVPs and stuff like and hopefully the votes — maybe I’ll get one, one day — but the reality is that I wake up to win it all and I wake up to be the best, too. I’m not going to shy away from that. If I do win MVP, it’s because we’re going great as a team and guys are making plays and we’re all doing it together.”

Wilson could be even more relied upon this week against Miami with starting running back Chris Carson banged up. While there were worries he could miss the game, Carson is expected to start on Sunday.

“He did fine,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Carson on Friday. “We’ve got him listed as questionable. He was on the ground after a play last week, so we’ve got to make sure that he’s OK, but he had a good solid week and we’ll go all the way to game time to make sure that he feels really confident and all. But he looks good, and he took plays yesterday and today.”

The Dolphins had some extra time to prepare, having last played on Thursday Night Football, beating Jacksonville 31-13 for their first win of the season. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick accounted for three touchdowns and the Dolphins defense kept Jacksonville off the scoreboard. There is some anxiousness to the Tua Tagovailoa — the No. 5 overall pick — in action, but Fitzpatrick is still magic.

“Fitz is out of his mind,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “He’s (37) and playing like he’s 23. You see the fun he has. After I scored, we came off the field chest bumping and screaming. It’s so much fun to play with him.”

Seattle is a 5.5-point favorite for the matchup.