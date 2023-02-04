Sounders vs Al Ahly Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Seattle Sounders take on Al Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, February 4.

The match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS2 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you don’t have cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Sounders vs Al Ahly streaming live online:

Sounders vs Al Ahly Preview

For Seattle, it’s the first game of the season as the MLS regular season nears. The Sounders went 12-17-5 in 2022 and missed the postseason.

Despite the MLS struggles, the Sounders did well in international competition last year with a CONCACAF championship. The Sounders beat Mexican side Pumas 5-2 for that title to become the first MLS team to make the FIFA Club World Cup.

“I remember even before I was on the [Seattle] team and watching [CONCACAF] Champions League games, I wanted them to win the tournament and be the first MLS team to do it,” Sounders forward Jordan Morris told ESPN.

If Seattle can beat Al Ahy on Saturday, that could set up a dream matchup with Real Madrid. Al Ahy already has one match under its belt, a 3-0 win over Auckland City on Wednesday, February 1 in the FIFA Club World Cup.

“It’s definitely been more challenging in terms of building fitness and building sharpness within the group,” said Morris, who has spent a shortened four-week preseason with his teammates in the Spanish town of Marbella. “You gotta get up to fitness, speed and sharpness a lot quicker.”

If the Sounders advance, Real Madrid (14-2-3) is in midseason form with the Spanish LaLiga well underway.

While the FIFA Club World Cup involves club teams from professional squads around the world, it does have a World Cup flavor. The U.S. made it to the knockout round in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the next World Cup will come to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in 2026. Morris played for the U.S. team in Qatar.

“I think it continues to add to the excitement and add to the growth of soccer in this country,” Morris said. “To be the first MLS team to play in this tournament, to be able to represent Seattle, represent MLS, is something that is a big honor. … It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”

Seattle has already made one-in-a-lifetime moments in its short existence when the club became and MLS expansion team in 2017. The Sounders won the MLS Cup twice plus four U.S. Open Cup titles.

“Our mantra has always been that we take every game, whether it’s a training game, anything, we want to win. We’re competitive in that way,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said via ESPN.

“All those experiences that we’ve had — winning some MLS Cups, winning [U.S.] Open Cups, winning the CCL championship — certainly will help us in that regard. The guys are super focused, they’re prepared. That’s the normal course of business for this franchise.”