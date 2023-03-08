How to Watch SEC Basketball Tournament 2023 Without Cable

Five ranked teams will go at it amid a loaded SEC tournament field, which tips off on Wednesday, March 8.

Games will be televised on SEC Network (first round, second round and two quarterfinals) and ESPN (two quarterfinals, semifinals and championship)

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the games on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 SEC Tournament streaming live online:

SEC Tournament 2023 Preview

This year’s SEC tournament features five ranked teams and a bubble squad that’s trying to crash the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a look at the bracket and teams in the field.

The 2023 SEC Tournament Bracket. pic.twitter.com/zje4h76PWh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2023

Alabama

Not just a football school, fourth-ranked Alabama (26-5) seeks a sweep of the SEC regular season and tournament crowns this year. The Crimson Tide look poised to grab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it could require a deep run in the SEC tournament at the very least.

Texas A&M

The No. 18 Aggies (23-8) finished second in the SEC regular season, and they will look to make a run for the tournament title. ESPN Bracketology has the Aggies projected for a No. 7 seed, but a deep run or an SEC title could move the Aggies up.

Kentucky

The No. 23 Wildcats (21-10) are slated for a No. 5 seed in the Big Dance per ESPN Bracketology, but the Wildcats could improve things based on how they do in the SEC tournament.

Missouri

The No. 25 Tigers (23-8) have a four-game winning streak going into the tournament. It behooves the Tigers to make a big run in the SEC tournament as ESPN Bracketology projects the Tigers as a No. 8 seed in the Big Dance, which could mean a second-round date with Kansas.

Tennessee

The No. 17 Volunteers (22-9) haven’t quite lived up to enormous preseason expectations, but a big run in this week’s tournament could serve as a turning point. ESPN Bracketology projects the Vols as a No. 3 seed in the Big Dance, but the Vols could improve that with a big run at the SEC tournament.

Vanderbilt

The Commodores (18-13) own a three-game winning streak going into the tournament. While Vanderbilt is off the NCAA Tournament radar at the moment, a big run in the SEC tournament could change that. The Commodores have wins over Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Pitt this season.

Auburn

The Tigers (20-11) picked up a confidence-building win over Tennessee on March 4 to end the regular season. Auburn will need four more big games to slip into the NCAA Tournament.

Florida

The Gators (16-15) earned a couple of big midseason wins over Tennessee and Missouri, but the Gators will need to turn things up a notch in the SEC tournament to have a shot. Florida stumbled late in the season against Arkansas, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs (20-11) sit among the “last four in” according to ESPN Bracketology. MSU boasts wins over Texas A&M, TCU, Missouri, and Marquette this season. Getting into the Big Dance will require a solid showing by the Bulldogs at the SEC tournament at the very least.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks (19-12) haven’t matched lofty preseason expectations as a top-10 team, but the SEC tournament offers them a second chance. Arkansas just has to beat ranked teams, which the Razorbacks only did twice all season.

Georgia

The Bulldogs (16-15) are sliding into the SEC tournament amid a five-game losing streak plus three wins in the past 11 games. Georgia will need a big turnaround at the SEC tournament to make any waves.

South Carolina

The Gamecocks (11-20) could start things off with a win on Wednesday over Ole Miss, but it gets daunting in a hurry after that. Tennessee rolled past the Gamecocks in two regular season meetings.

Ole Miss

If the Ole Miss (11-20) get past South Carolina, the Rebels could make some noise. Ole Miss challenged Tennessee in a 63-59 loss in December, and the Rebels played Missouri close in the regular season finale on March 4.

LSU

The Tigers (13-18) could pose a challenge for Georgia in the opening round on Wednesday. Georgia narrowly beat the Tigers 65-63 on February 14. If LSU wins, the Tigers could make some noise if they can beat Vanderbilt for a second time this season.