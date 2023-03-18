How to Watch SEC Gymnastics Championships 2023 Online

One gymnastics star will compete while another will sit for the SEC Championship on Saturday, March 18.

Session 1 (3:30 p.m. ET) and Session 2 (8 p.m. ET) will both be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships streaming live online:

SEC Gymnastics Championships 2023 Preview

Florida gymnastics star Trinity Thomas looks to keep going strong at the SEC Championship on Saturday. Auburn star and recent Olympian Suni Lee will miss the competition.

Lee is facing “non-gymnastics health issues” according to Auburn Athletics. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist helped Auburn to a No. 12 ranking this season, but the Tigers will face the tall task of competing without her for a third consecutive meet.

“We, probably a week ago, just decided to quit talking timetables,” Tigers head coach Jeff Graba said about Lee via the Montgomery Advertiser. “We’re talking day-to-day and putting a lot of trust in our medical staff. I feel like if we just stay focused on getting a couple days under our belt and taking a breath of fresh air, and then doing it again, I think that’s the best way to approach it.

“This time of the season, it’s really easy to get the anxiety level up,” Lee added. “So, we’re just trying to take it one day at a time. And she’s been handling it phenomenally. And so have her teammates.”

Lee previously acknowledged her absence on social media and didn’t give a timetable for a comeback.

“Due to a non-gymnastics health issue, I’m saddened to share that I will not be competing,” Lee wrote before the regular season finale against Penn State. “This would have been my last home meet at Auburn, and there is nothing like competing at Neville.”

“I was looking forward to experiencing the energy and love from that arena one last time, and I am sending so much love to my senior teammates,” Lee added.

The SEC has a loaded field, which features a Florida squad that comes in as the No. 2 ranked team in the country. Of course the Gators have the defending national all-around champion in Thomas. She has 25 perfect 10 scores, and she could break the NCAA record in the postseason.

“This program is not the same program it was before Trinity came,” Florida head coach Jenny Rowland said via WRUF.com. “She is what anybody and everybody would always dream of somebody to be, and more.”

Thomas looks to cap her Gators career on a high note, starting with the SEC Championship.

“My career has exceeded my expectations,” Thomas said via WRUF.com. “My love for the sport, my love for the University of Florida has exceeded my expectations. I feel so blessed to have been here all five years. I’ve enjoyed every step of the journey.”

Top SEC teams in the field include No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 10 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, and No. 18 Georgia in the top 20.