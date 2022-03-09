How to Watch SEC Tournament 2022 Without Cable for Free

A stacked SEC basketball tournament tips off in Tampa on Wednesday, March 9, and runs through Sunday, March 13, with the title game.

The first-round games, second-round games and two quarterfinals will be televised on SEC Network, and the rest of the games will be on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every 2022 SEC Tournament game online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network, ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN is in the main package, while SEC Network is in the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 SEC Tournament live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is in all of them, while SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 SEC Tournament live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, SEC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 SEC Tournament live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, SEC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 SEC Tournament live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

SEC Tournament 2022 Preview

This year’s SEC tournament features four top 25 teams, another two that received votes in the last poll, and another five teams with winning records.

“So can we get hot?” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said according to Bennett Durando of the Montgomery Advertiser. “That’s the deal.”

Fourth-ranked Auburn (27-4), the regular season SEC champion, comes in as a the No. 1 seed, and No. 9 Tennessee (23-7) owns the No. 2 seed. Defending SEC tournament champion Alabama (19-12) slipped out of the top 25 polls during the season. The Crimson Tide has the No. 6 seed but considered a lock to make the NCAA tournament according to ESPN’s John Gasaway.

The rest of the field features No. 5 Kentucky (25-6) as the No. 3 seed, looking like itself again after a nine-win season in 2020-2021. Fifteenth-ranked Arkansas (24-7) has the No. 4 seed followed by No. 5 seed LSU (21-10), which received top 25 votes. All five of the higher seeds have NCAA tournament seeding at stake.

“We could move up or down one depending on how it goes. There’s a lot of us right around each other on the five, six, seven line. I think how the conference tournament’s go are huge, that’s gonna be a big component,” LSU head coach Will Wade told the media via Sports Illustrated’s LSU Country. “The odds of losing that first game are all tough but once you get to that second one, the numbers really change between being a five or a six or a seven or an eight.”

With the five higher seeds starting with byes, South Carolina (18-12) comes in as the highest seed, No. 7, to know its opponent right off the bat. The Gamecocks will face No. 10 seed Mississippi State (17-14) on Thursday.

Texas A&M (20-11) and Florida (19-12) have the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds respectively and will also meet each other on Thursday. The Aggies and Gators both need solid showings to secure at-large bids to the NCAA tournament, Gasaway noted. Last time the two met, the Aggies edged the Gators 56-55 in a thriller on Feb. 15.





Play



Highlights: TAMU 56, Florida 55 Catch all the big plays from the Tuesday night victory over the Florida Gators in Reed Arena. 2022-02-16T02:59:43Z

South Carolina and Mississippi State fall into the category of teams that need to win the SEC tournament to make the Big Dance. The same goes for No. 11 seed Vanderbilt (15-15), No. 12 seed Missouri (11-20), No. 13 seed Ole Miss (13-18), and No. 14 seed Georgia (6-25).

It will take a least a couple of major upsets for any of those bottom six teams to reach the NCAA tournament.

“But we’re fighting for our lives, man,” South Carolina senior guard Erik Stevenson said according to The State’s Michael Lananna. “We are playing for our season. Seniors are playing for their last go at it. And we’re trying to put ourselves in a position to make a run in March, starting with the SEC tournament. Hopefully our name is called on Selection Sunday.”