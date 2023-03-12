Selection Sunday 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The conference tourneys are in the books and it’s time to find out which 68 teams have made the NCAA tournament. The men’s selection show kicks off on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of Selection Sunday on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Selection Sunday 2023 streaming live online:

Selection Sunday 2023 Preview

With all 31 of the automatic bids in place, now it is up to the NCAA committee to reveal the 37 at-large bids during the annual Selection Sunday show on the Sunday before March Madness officially kicks off.

After rounding up several pundits’ opinions as to who is in and who is out, here is what the field will most likely look like:

1 seeds

Houston

Alabama

Purdue

Kansas

2 seeds

Arizona

Texas

Baylor

UCLA

3 seeds

Tennessee

Marquette

UConn

Gonzaga

4 seeds

Xavier

Virginia

Indiana

Kansas State

5 seeds

Texas A&M

TCU

Duke

Iowa State

6 seeds

Miami

San Diego State

Creighton

Saint Mary’s

7 seeds

Michigan State

Missouri

Kentucky

Northwestern

8 seeds

Maryland

Florida Atlantic

Iowa

Arkansas

9 seeds

Memphis

Illinois

West Virginia

Auburn

10 seeds

USC

Boise State

Penn State

Providence

11 seeds

Utah State

Mississippi State or NC State

Rutgers

Pitt or Arizona State

12 seeds

Drake

College of Charleston

Oral Roberts

VCU

13 seeds

Louisiana

Yale

Iona

Toledo

14 seeds

Southern Utah

Furman

Vermont

US Santa Barbara

15 seeds

Colgate

Kennesaw State

Vermont

UNC Asheville

16 seeds

Grambling

Northern Kentucky

Texas A&M Corpus Christi or Howard

SE Missouri State or Fairleigh Dickinson

In addition to the selection show, CBS is providing its annual wall-to-wall coverage of March Madness. According to the CBS press release, there will be “nearly 70 hours of live studio programming” plus “exclusive encore showings of top tournament games, highlights and more” on the CBS Sports Network alone.

The CBS Sports Network coverage begins on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern with a three-hour NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown special featuring Charles McClelland, vice chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and 2024 Committee Chair, and Providence head coach Ed Cooley and Miami head coach Jim Laranaga.

Throughout the tournament, CBS Sports Network coverage will be anchored by Adam Zucker, Brent Stover and Amanda Guerra, alongside analysts Dan Dickau, Pete Gillen, Roy Hibbert, Steve Lappas, Shelvin Mack, Renee Montgomery, Wally Szczerbiak, and Chris Walker, insiders Seth Davis, Gary Parrish and Jon Rothstein and bracket expert Jerry Palm.

The NCAA tournament itself will run on four channels so that every game is televised from start to finish. The first weekend of the tournament, rounds 1 and 2, will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The second weekend, which is the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, will air on CBS and TBS. The final four and the finals will air on CBS.

The 2023 NCAA Selection Show kicks off Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.