How to Watch SEMO vs Tennessee Tech OVC Championship Today

Southeast Missouri State takes on Tennessee Tech in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship on Saturday, March 4.

The game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch a live stream of SEMO vs Tennessee Tech:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch SEMO vs Tennessee Tech live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch SEMO vs Tennessee Tech live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve already used up your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch the game is through ESPN+, which costs $9.99 per month:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch SEMO vs Tennessee Tech live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest live-TV streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch SEMO vs Tennessee Tech live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

SEMO vs Tennessee Tech Preview

Southeast Missouri State (18-16) and Tennessee Tech (15-16) put everything on line on Saturday for a conference championship and spot in the NCAA Tournament.

SEMO beat top-seeded Morehead State 65-58 in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament semifinals on Friday to advance. Chris Harris led the Redhawks to victory with 15 points and seven rebounds. Phillip Russell scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. SEMO held Morehead State to 36.4% shooting and tallied eight steals and three blocked shots.

The Redhawks ride a three-game winning streak into the game, and the Redhawks have won five of their past seven games. SEMO seeks its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000.

Tennessee Tech advanced to the OVC title game for the first time since 2011 with a 78-63 win over Tennessee-Martin on Friday. The Golden Eagles seek the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1963.

Against Tennessee-Martin, Jaylen Sebree led the Golden Eagles with 28 points and 14 rebounds plus four assists and a steal. Brett Thompson also stepped up big with 19 points and five rebounds.

Tennessee Tech also has a three-game winning streak going into the OVC final. The Golden Eagles have won six of their past eight games.

SEMO and Tennessee Tech split their regular season meetings with the road team winning each time. SEMO beat Tennessee Tech 84-77 in two overtimes on January 21. Harris led SEMO in the win with 23 points. Tennessee Tech won a tight regulation game over SEMO, 82-80, on February 4. Sebree led the Golden Eagles with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Sebree and Thompson give the Golden Eagles consistent scoring threats with 15.1 and 11.9 points per game respectively. Jarvis Harvey is also a scoring threat with 12.3 points per game. Ty Perry can also put up points consistently at 10.1 points per game.

Russell and Harris are the main go-to guys for SEMO, but the Redhawks can also get consistent scoring from Israel Barnes, who averages 10 points per game. The Redhawks average 43.8% form the field, and they can shoot the three at 32.5%.

Tennessee Tech also can shoot well from three-point range at 36.6%, and the Golden Eagles shoot 43.7% from the field overall. The Golden Eagles also rebound well with 34.7 boards per game, and the defense can set things up with 6.4 steals per game.

SEMO also rebounds well with 34.5 boards per night. The Redhawks likewise make plays on defense with 7.1 steals per game.