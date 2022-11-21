Senegal vs Netherlands Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Senegal takes on the Netherlands in World Cup action on Monday, November 21.

In the US, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Senegal vs Netherlands streaming live online:

Senegal vs Netherlands Preview

Senegal and the Netherlands clash in Group A play on Monday in Qatar.

Winners of the Africa Cup of Nations in February, Senegal seeks a strong showing at the World Cup. Senegal also has history to live up to in the World Cup amid the 20th anniversary of the nation’s upset win against France in 2002.

🇸🇳 Chelsea players Koulibaly & Mendy training with Senegal ahead of their first game against Netherlands pic.twitter.com/JoHJvjrcya — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2022

The Netherlands comes in confident after winning its Nations League group. The Dutch missed the last World Cup after taking third in 2014. Dutch head coach Louis Van Gaal believes this team could surpass the success of the 2014 squad.

“Van Dijk truly is an excellent captain and this group is keen to execute the job,” Van Gaal told The Guardian. “The 2014 group wanted to execute but the average quality of this group is higher than them. In 2014 there was Van Persie, Robben and Sneijder but Sneijder had to serve the squad [in a different position] as he was usually a No 10.”

“I believe in this squad of players,” Van Gaal added. “In 2014, we came third with a squad less than this group but [doing well] not only depends on tactical and technical skills but a bit of luck: can you score at the right time, things like that. We could become world champions but there are squads who are at a higher level than my squad but it is about how my squad deals with that. I like to think I can affect this as I have a head start [with his experience] and we can [win it].”

🗣️ "We have to believe in our qualities." Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk is hoping talent and team spirit will set them up for a good World Cup tournament ahead of their game against Senegal on Monday ✨ pic.twitter.com/w6QQJFlQEb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 18, 2022

The Netherlands will have offensive star Memphis Depay could return to the field soon. He sustained a leg injury in the UEFA Nations League during September.

Senegal will have to make due without star forward Sadio Mane due to a leg injury. Isamaila Sarr will need to step up. Senegal also has a strong defender in Kalidou Koulibay.

“We are not just talking about Senegalese people but people around the world and the whole football family is saddened,” Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse said via Yahoo! News.

“He represents the African continent as well as Senegal,” Cisse added. “I have received phone calls from around the world. All coaches build teams around their best player, that is also the case for us. We have a strong team as well, with experienced and young players ready to rise to the challenge.”