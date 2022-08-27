Stephen F Austin vs JSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The college football equivalent of “Spygate” kicks off when Jacksonville State meets Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, August 27.

Stephen F. Austin vs Jacksonville State Preview

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez believes Stephen F. Austin spied on his team twice before Saturday’s FCS Kickoff Classic.

“We caught somebody trying to film something the other day,” Rodriguez told the media on Tuesday, August 23. “First, my daughter caught him, Raquel saw him. Then we caught him again, saw him peering through there with his camera. I sent the biggest guy in the program, ‘Crew’, he’s one of our assistant strength coaches. He’s about like 6’7, 350, probably benches like a thousand pounds or something. Sent him up the bleachers to run him out, and that guy disappeared pretty quick.”

EAST TEXAS ESPIONAGE ??? Ahead of their Week Zero showdown with Stephen F. Austin this upcoming Saturday, Jacksonville State Head Coach Rich Rodriguez claims SFA allegedly sent a spy with a camera to watch them practice. "That's really not supposed to happen" -R.R.@abc3340 pic.twitter.com/BEUF9dH3f6 — Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) August 23, 2022

It happened at the Gamecocks’ spring game, too, Rodriguez claims.

“Pretty good sources true that they had a couple staff members at our spring game, which is kind of like — that’s not really supposed to happen, Rodriguez said. “We’re making plans accordingly, so if they’re over there thinking they have our plays or what have you, signals or something like that, we’ve changed things since the spring.”

It resembles the “Spygate” scandal between the NFL’s New England Patriots and New York Jets where the Patriots got accused of taping Jets practices. The Patriots, which went 16-0 before losing the Super Bowl, had a tight game with the Jets in December 2007, a 20-10 win.

Stephen F. Austin played Jacksonville State close in 2021 before the Gamecocks escaped for a 28-24 win. JSU running back Josh Samuel scored a game-winning touchdowns with 1:53 left in the game. Samuel, who had 732 yards and six touchdowns last year, transferred to Austin Peay.

Gamecocks Ron Wiggins looks to step up after rushing for 250 yards and two touchdowns on just 44 carries. Wiggins said gained weight to improve his strength on the field per Mark Edwards of The Anniston Star.

“He can really run,” Rodriguez said per Edwards. “He’s improved every day. By the end of the spring, he got a lot better. He’s taken another step since then. I’ve been really pleased with his progress. He’s still a young guy. He’s got a great future. Really excited for him.”

Stephen F. Austin comes off an 8-4 season, which ended with a 35-28 loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS playoffs. Jacksonville State went 5-6 and missed the playoffs. JSU can’t qualify this year in the middle of transitioning to the FBS.

#BOTPW Update | @SFA_Football 10, Sam Houston 0 Trae Self to Xavier Gipson TD has the 'Jacks leading heading into the second quarter 🖥 https://t.co/1XOdnjI0KC pic.twitter.com/vuZPWOF4cn — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) October 2, 2021

SFA won’t be leaving the FCS, but the Lumberjacks boast a dangerous tandem in quarterback Trae Self and wide receiver Xavier Gipson. Self threw for 3,201 yards and 28 touchdowns later year. Gipson caught 74 passes for 1,367 yards and 14 touchdowns.