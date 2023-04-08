Shakur vs Yoshino Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Undefeated former world champion Shakur Stevenson is taking on Japanese boxer Shuichiro Yoshino at Newark’s Prudential Center on Saturday, April 8.

The main card (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Stevenson vs Yoshino:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Stevenson vs Yoshino Preview

The boxing world has a huge bout coming up when Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino face off at the Prudential Center on April 8.

The main event should be starting around 10 p.m. Eastern time during the broadcast. The undercard is as follows:

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias

Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer

Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper

Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers

Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Stevenson is fighting in a new division after failing to make weight in the featerweight division. He told the New York Post that it’s like a new start for him.

“It’s like a restart. It’s weird, because when you’re a champion they respect you at a whole different level. When I was champion down there, I was on pound-for-pound [lists] and all this stuff. Lately, you don’t hear nobody say pound-for-pound when it comes to my name, just because I don’t have the belts anymore and I moved up to a new division,” said Stevenson.

He added, “[W]hat you’ve done, your accomplishments, it don’t mean nothing once you move up. It don’t mean nothing once you don’t have a belt anymore. It’s like you’re not nobody. I just think the fans forget, and the boxing world forgets. It’s time to wake them back up, that’s all it is. I look at it, I ain’t too mad about it, I really don’t care. Actually, nah, I’m lying. I do care. I care, and since I do care, I’ve got to wake them up. I gotta make them remember who I am. Now at 135 [pounds], I’ve got to open their eyes up a little bit more and make sure they put some real respect on my name.”

In the final press conference before the fight, Stevenson added that he “can’t wait to wipe that smile off [Yosino’s] face.”

“This dude been running around here saying that I don’t have any power. He’s been saying that he’s going to push me mentally. Let’s see if he’s ready to go to deep waters with me. I’m going to drown him. You’re going to see everything in the arsenal. I’m going to go out there and box him. I’m going to beat him up. He’s going to leave that ring knowing that I’m the best fighter he’s ever been in the ring with,” said Stevenson.

Yoshino added, “I’m really pumped up for the fight. I’m really excited. I’m excited to fight for the WBC title. This opportunity is really going to change my place in boxing. My trainer and I have been studying Shakur. We have a game plan to implement on Saturday.”

The Stevenson vs Yoshino bout airs Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN and ESPN Plus.