How to Watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Match in US

Fleetwood Town gets another crack at Sheffield Wednesday in the English FA Cup on Saturday, January 28.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Preview

Fleetwood Town (6-11) and Sheffield Wednesday (17-3-7) collide for the second time in a week during the fourth round of the English FA Cup on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday escaped the last time out with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town on January 21 to preserve a 20-match unbeaten streak. Marvin Johnson scored the game-winning goal for Sheffield Wednesday in the 17th minute of the match, which counted toward English League One play.

Fleetwood Town will look to become the first club to beat Sheffield Wednesday in a match since October 4, 2022, when Plymouth Argyle beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1. Besides Fleetwood Town, two other clubs played Sheffield Wednesday tight of late.

Sheffield Wednesday squeaked past Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 on January 14. Will Vaulks scored the game winner in the 13th minute.

Newcastle became the first team to score against Sheffield Wednesday in 2023, but Newcastle came up short in a 2-1 defeat on January 7 despite 75% possession for the match. Sheffield Wednesday struck first with a goal by Josh Windass in the 52nd minute followed by his second goal 13 minutes later.

Windass is Sheffield Wednesday’s second-leading goal scorer with seven in 24 matches this season, and he is second on the team in assists with five. Michael Smith leads the team with eight goals in 22 matches, and he has two assists this season.

Barry Bannan sets up the attack amid his team-high six assists. Bannan won’t play against Fleetwood due to injury.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale has been stellar with 57 saves and 17 goals allowed in 21 match appearances. Stockdale also has 11 clean sheets, or shutouts, this season.

Fleetwood Town has quality goal scorers in Carlos Mendes Gomes and Shaun Rooney. Mendes Gomes has a team-best five goals in 19 matches, and Rooney has four goals in 21 matches. Rooney also aids the attack amid his team-high three assists.

Goalkeeper Jay Lynch has been solid for Fleetwood Town with 75 saves and 30 goals allowed in 27 matches. Lynch also has six clean sheets.

Lynch didn’t have his best appearance in Fleetwood Town’s last match, a 2-0 loss to Portsmouth on Tuesday, January 24. Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop scored in the 43rd minute for a 1-0 lead, and Joe Pigott put it away for Portsmouth in the 83rd minute for a 2-0 lead.