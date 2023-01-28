How to Watch Sherri Papini Lifetime Movie Online for Free

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie is “Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini,” premiering on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini’ Preview

'The Vanishing Act' How Sherri Papini faked her own kidnapping | Nightline For years Sherri Papini claimed she was kidnapped and abused by two Latina women, but investigators pieced enough clues to determine her story was a ruse she concocted. WATCH NIGHTLINE EPISODES: abc.go.com/shows/nightline ALSO AVAILABLE ON HULU: hulu.tv/2wSmSrZ #nightline 2022-10-01T10:29:53Z

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime movie stars Jaime King as Sherri Papini, a young mother of two who got caught up in a crazy kidnapping plot.

The description reads:

“Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini” is about the nation-wide, shocking story of a young mother of two, who disappears while jogging near her home, leading to national headlines as concerned citizens searched for her whereabouts. When she reappeared three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day, Sherri claimed she was abducted by two Hispanic women who chained and repeatedly abused her. While Sherri’s return was celebrated, the state never stopped searching for her kidnappers. Four years later, Sherri’s world came crashing down as evidence revealed her kidnapping was all a hoax perpetrated by Sherri herself to spend time with her ex-boyfriend. Sherri was arrested and ultimately sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to federal agents, creating hysteria in the community and wasting police time and funding with her nearly successful, elaborate scheme. Matt Hamilton stars as Sherri’s devoted husband, Keith.

“Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini” is part of Lifetime’s series of four movies about notorious women. Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg starred in “How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story,” which premiered on January 14; Celinda Sinden starred in “Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias,” which premiered on 21; “Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini” airs on January 28, and the fourth one stars Jennifer Grey in “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on February 4.

The four films “focus on these notorious women who fanned the flames of news headlines with their behavior.”

Following those four films comes a film made in partnership with kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted at age 14 and escaped nine months later. This new film is called “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” and it premieres on February 11, followed by a documentary special called “Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story.”

The TV movie stars Katie Douglas, Cara Buono and Kristian Bruun and depicts the harrowing true story of Kara Robinson who survived a brutal abduction and ultimately brought down a serial killer.

The Lifetime press release reads, “15-year-old Kara Robinson (Douglas) was watering plants in her best friend’s front yard in South Carolina when she was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into a plastic storage bin and drove off. He took Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for 18 hours. With her survival instincts kicking in, Kara memorized as many details as possible throughout her ordeal and when her captor finally fell asleep, she escaped the restraints and fled his apartment. Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor as Richard Evonitz (Bruun), a serial killer who was also responsible for the unsolved murders of at least three other young girls. Cara Buono portrays Kara’s mother Debra.”

“Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini” premieres on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.