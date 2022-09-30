How to Watch Sinead O’Connor Showtime Documentary Online for Free

The latest documentary to hit TV is “Nothing Compares” about about Irish singer Sinead O’Connor. The documentary will premiere on the actual Showtime TV channel on Sunday, October 2, but the premiere will be available to stream on Showtime’s digital platforms starting Friday, September 30.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “Nothing Compares” streaming live or on-demand online starting Friday:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

“Nothing Compares” is the story of Sinead O’Connor’s “phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom, before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

Focusing on O’Connor’s prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authoritative, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless artist through a contemporary feminist lens.

The archive-led documentary features era-defining music videos and concert performances alongside previously unseen footage from this period. The film is underpinned by a new interview with O’Connor herself, in which she reflects on events in her own words from a present-day perspective. Intimate first-hand contributor interviews add to the tapestry with additional insights from contemporary artists, musicians and social commentators introducing broader themes of Irish history, politics and global activism, all the while reflecting on O’Connor’s artistry, impact and legacy.

The film was directed by Kathryn Ferguson, an “innovative and boundary-pushing director who has focused on short-form work centered on identity, gender politics and community,” reads the press release.

It continues, “‘Nothing Compares’ is her documentary feature directorial debut and was an official selection in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film has gone on to win various awards at film festivals this year, including Best Irish Documentary at Galway Film Fleadh, the Audience Award for Best Documentary at Aegean Film Festival, and the Audience Award at Docs Ireland.”

In an interview with Vogue, Ferguson said that O’Connor was a huge part of her formative years and she was ecstatic when the “stars aligned” and she was able to make this documentary.

Ferguson said:

The stars aligned in early 2018 when my co-writers and co-producers put together a one-pager for her team about our concept, which thankfully is pretty identical to the final film. I was expecting a very polite “Not a chance in hell,” but, in fact, they agreed. I think it was timing—because in 2018 the world was on fire and so much had happened: Trump, Weinstein, MeToo, and in Ireland alone we had the equal marriage referendum in 2015, and we were gearing up to the abortion referendum in 2018, and it was like, where was Sinéad in all of this? One of the boldest, most outspoken women, surely, in the last 30 years — where is she? Why isn’t she mentioned? So I think that was why it was agreed. Also because I never set out to do a biopic. I had no interest in doing the birth-to-today, tell-all story. It was a very focused five years: This is the story I want to tell.

“Nothing Compares” premieres Friday, September 30 on the Showtime streaming patform before debuting on TV on Sunday, Octoboer 2 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.