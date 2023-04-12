‘Single Drunk Female’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch for Free

Hit young adult dramedy “Single Drunk Female” returns for its sophomore season on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Single Drunk Female” Season 2 online:

‘Single Drunk Female’ Preview

“Single Drunk Female” chronicles the life of Samantha Fink, a woman in her late 20s who is forced to confront her alcoholism after hitting rock bottom and in doing so, moves back home to live with her mom Carol (Ally Sheedy).

When we last saw Samantha in the season one finale, she was still working through her grief over feeling like she abandoned her late father when he got sick. She was also celebrating one year of sobriety and got a little sad about not getting to see her probation officer Gail (Madison Shepard) anymore — until Gail joined Sam’s mom’s book club, so perhaps they’ll end up being friends outside of the probation officer/parolee relationship.

Finally, Sam’s friend James (Garrick Bernard) from Alcoholics Anonymous had a relapse and tried to convince Sam to “have fun” with him. He even professed his love for her, but she told him she can’t have a relationship with him if he is going to relapse and now he needs to start his sobriety journey over again.

When the show returns for its second season, “with a year and a half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride,” according to the Freeform description. Molly Ringwald will guest star in season two as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice.

The season two premiere is titled “Promotion” and its description reads, “For the first time in forever, with a new job and a new potential love interest, Sam thinks she has a life worth celebrating and throws herself a birthday party. Brit (Sasha Compere) tries to convince everyone that she and Joel (Charlie Hall) have the ‘perfect divorce.'”

Airing directly after the premiere is episode two, titled “Grant Me Serenity.” Its description reads, “Sam’s newfound self-confidence is shaken when she learns her new boss is a blast from the past. Meanwhile, Felicia errs in how to congratulate her boyfriend on his promotion. And Olivia makes a life-changing decision.”

Then on April 19 come both episode three and four. Their descriptions read, “Sam questions if she can move on at work from her old self while also trying to navigate a relationship with a ‘normie.’ Carol snoops around Sam’s room and makes a terrible discovery. Joel and James have a night out,” and “After Sam learns that Carol has invaded her privacy, the two have an explosive fight, leaving Bob (Ian Gomez) to try to mediate. And just as things are going well with Peter (Ben Thompson), Felicia gets an unwelcome visitor from her past.”

“Single Drunk Female” returns for its second season on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Freeform.