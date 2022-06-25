How to Watch Slime Cup Nickelodeon Golf Match Today for Free

A brand-new, slime-filled competition is coming to TV when Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Herbert, Saquon Barkley and other athletes and celebrities compete in the 2022 Slime Cup golf match on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Slime Cup online for free (the first three options all offer a free trial):

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Nickelodeon is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Slime Cup live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Slime Cup live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 Slime Cup live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Slime Cup live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Slime Cup live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Slime Cup 2022 Preview

Play

Slime Cup Promo 1 – June 25, 2022 (Nickelodeon U.S.) All about Series on cartoonlounge.de?hl=en&src=gclips Save It's Pony petition: chng.it/CrNY7YyHNq Recorded on May 30, 2022 Full-HD Clip 2022-05-30T23:19:39Z

The 2022 Nickelodeon Slime Cup is billed as a “tee-rific golf competition” that features some of the top golfers in the world teaming up with celebrities to face off in a crazy slime-filled golf tournament.

According to the press release, the special features top-ranked pro golfers Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, plus NFL superstars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, actor and host Terry Crews, WWE superstar Nikki Bella, and Nickelodeon stars Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett and Tyler Wladis, with Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan providing commentary in the broadcast booth alongside CBS sports play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and actors Jerry Trainor and Hunter March acting as sideline reporters.

The press release continues:

The hour-long special will feature four teams of three that consist of a professional golfer, a celebrity and a Nickelodeon star. as they compete on a “Nick-ified” golf course to reach an unpredictable final round taking place inside the iconic Rose Bowl stadium. With one-of-a-kind tee boxes, far-out fairways and greens, physical challenges, and lots of slime, the special will culminate with “The Unfairway” — the final hole where players battle it out to win the ultimate Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a Nick orange blazer and the epic honor of getting slimed.

The teams are as follows:

Green Team: Professional golfer Collin Morikawa; actor and host Terry Crews; and Nick star Jaidyn Triplett.

Pink Team: Professional golfer and recent PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas; WWE superstar Nikki Bella; and Nick star Isaiah Crews.

Red Team: Professional golfer Jon Rahm; NFL superstar Justin Herbert; and Nick star Kate Godfrey.

Orange Team: Professional golfer Lexi Thompson; NFL superstar Saquon Barkley; and Nick star Tyler Wladis.

“We are inventing our own golf match. It’s definitely different,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, in an interview with Variety, adding, “This is really about making a fun, entertaining golf show. I think you know a lot of dads play golf, and getting to watch this with your kids really will be fun.”

The 2022 Nickelodeon Slime Cup premieres Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nickelodeon.