How to Watch Slovenia vs Argentina Olympics Basketball in USA

Luka Doncic leads Slovenia against Argentina in the Olympic basketball opener for both squads in Tokyo.

In the United States, the game (start time: Sunday night at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT) will be televised on CNBC. You can also watch the game live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Argentina vs Slovenia online:

Argentina vs Slovenia Preview

Luka Doncic has already built a mighty basketball resume, but his goal has always been to be an Olympian with his home country of Slovenia.

“I don’t care about the MVP,” Doncic said after being crowned the Most Valuable Player during Slovenia’s Olympic qualifying in Lithuania. “We won here. We’re going to the Olympics, the first time in our country. It’s amazing. I think every kid dreams about being in the Olympics. I did too. So, here we are. We fought really, really hard, and I think we deserve to be here.”

It’s the first Olympic trip for Slovenia, who now has Doncic — an MVP contender in the NBA — at their disposal. Doncic delivered a massive triple-double — with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists — in the clinching game for Slovenia against Lithuania.

Slovenia’s first test comes against Argentina and NBA veteran Luis Scola, who is looking spry at 41 years old.

“Luis is a wonderful human being,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said of Scola. “Obviously, he loves basketball. He’s been playing it for so long. It’s a group of guys, you know, for the last 10 or 15 years, 20 years, whatever it is, they are very close. They love the game, they’ve been a great example of international basketball and Luis is the epitome of that. And I can only continue to be amazed at his love of the game, his love of his teammates, and how much he wants to lead and be there. He and their program are special.”

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo will be a big part of Argentina’s efforts.

“I want to see a national team that always competes at a high level and that leaves its life in every game, that has fun and always competes with a smile on its face because when you play happy is when you play better, at least in my case. When I’m happy and everything is fine around me is when I’m at my calmest and most confident,” he said.

Argentina roster

Leandro Nicolas Bolamaro

Nicolas Brussino

Francisco Caffaro

Facundo Campazzo

Gabriel Deck

Marcos Delia

Tayavek Gallizzi

Patricio Garino

Nicolás Laprovittola

Luís Scola

Juan Pablo Vaulet

Luca Vildoza

Slovenia roster

Luka Rupnik

Aleksej Nikolic

Klemen Prepelic

Edo Muric

Mike Tobey

Jaka Blazic

Gregor Hrovat

Ziga Dimec

Zoran Dragic

Vlatko Cancar

Jakob Cebasek

Luka Doncic

Olympic Basketball Odds

USA -300

Australia +700

Spain +1100

Slovenia +1800

France +2000

Argentina +3300

Nigeria +3300

Italy +5000

Czech Republic +10000

Germany +10000

Iran +50000

Japan +50000