Where to Watch Slovenia vs Poland EuroBasket Game in USA

Slovenia takes on Poland in the EuroBasket quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 14.

Slovenia vs Poland EuroBasket 2022 Preview

Slovenia and Poland meet in the EuroBasket quarterfinals on Wednesday as the field narrows down in the elimination rounds.

In Group play, Slovenia went 5-1 with the lone loss coming against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Slovenia beat Belgium, France, Germany, and Lithuania during group play.

“We all know it’s going to be a tough game. Luka [Doncic] is playing at a really high level — one of the best players in the world,” Poland’s A.J. Slaughter said via the FIBA website. “They have a load of other guys that are playing well. But we’re gonna come out, play hard and we’re not going to back down and just lay it all on the line. We will play with pride. At the end of the day it’s basketball, the best team doesn’t always win. We’ll see what happens.”

Slovenia features a team with multiple NBA stars, led by Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Gorgan Dragic of the Chicago Bulls and Vlatko Cancar of the Denver Nuggets also play for Slovenia. Dragic’s brother, Zoran Dragic, also plays for the team but is out due to injury.

Gorgan Dragic notably won MVP for Slovenia during the 2017 EuroBasket championship run. Doncic also played with that squad.

In this year’s EuroBasket, Doncic has been dominant with 28 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. Gorgan Dragic similarly has challenged opponents with 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest. Cancar has been effective with 10 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 blocks per night.

Poland, which reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1997, posted a 4-2 mark in group play with wins over the Czech Republic, Israel, Netherlands, and Ukraine. Poland’s losses came against Finland and Serbia.

While Poland doesn’t have any NBA players, a few college basketball players compete for the Polish team. Dominik Olejniczak of Florida State and Slaughter of Western Kentucky play for Poland. Slaughter leads Poland in scoring with 14 points per game, and Olejniczak is second on the team for blocks with 0.4 per contest.

“There are no bad teams in the championship,” Slovenia head coach Alexsander Sekulic said via the FIBA website. “The Polish national team is a very good team with three individuals who stand out. These are Slaughter and [Mateusz] Ponitka on the outside and Balcerowski under the basket. … With the absence of Zoki [Zoran Dragic], who is an extremely important member of the team, our rotation is somewhat mixed up. We will have to think a little differently and find appropriate solutions and a recipe for continuing the championship.”

Poland has lost its last two contests against Slovenia.