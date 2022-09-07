Where to Watch Slovenia vs France EuroBasket in US

Slovenia takes on France in the EuroBasket tournament on Wednesday, September 7.

Slovenia vs France EuroBasket 2022 Preview

Fresh off of an 88-80 win over Germany, Slovenia looks to keep going against France on Wednesday in the EuroBasket.

Slovenia’s Luka Doncic, who plays for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, led the way with 36 points and 10 rebounds against Germany. It resulted in Germany’s first loss at the EuroBasket tournament.

“The whole team was ready,” Doncic said via The Washington Post. “Everybody who stepped on the court was fighting, whether they played one minute or 30. I’m really proud of this team.”

Goran Dragic, who plays for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, helped Slovenia pull out the win with 18 points, two rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Now, Slovenia will go for the Group b win against France. Slovenia needs to win in order to secure the title.

Going into the game, Slovenia had lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina, 97-93. Doncic mustered 16 points and eight rebounds in that loss.

France, which has a 3-1 record in Group B play, notably beat Bosnia Herzegovina 81-66 recently. The French endured a challenge from Bosnia Herzegovnia center Jusuf Nurkic, who also plays for the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers. Nurkic tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert, who plays for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, helped France pull off the win with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Former Boston Celtics player Guerschon Yabusele posted 15 points for France. Fellow former Celtics also shined as Evan Fournier scored 14 points, and Vincent Poirier poste nine points.