How to Watch SMU vs Temple Basketball

SMU (5-0) looks to maintain its perfect start as they hit the road to take on Temple (1-1) at Liacouras Center on Wednesday.

SMU vs Temple Preview

Temple has managed to play just two games this season and would likely like to forget their last time out against No. 6 Houston. The Cougars raced out to an early lead and pounded the Owls 76-50.

“This was really their second college game and we’re asking them to come in and play against an experienced group, a well-coached group in Houston, a top 10 team who’s really good on both sides of the floor,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said. “And it’s really asking those guys a lot. They struggled, and it took them some time in the first half to get adjusted. In the second half they came out and played a little bit better. But this is something that we’ll take this game and they can learn a lot from it.”

Freshman guard Damian Dunn leads Temple in scoring with 12.5 points per game. Forward De’Vondre Perry is snatching 11 rebounds per game to lead the Owls.

Meanwhile, SMU has been rolling, reeling off five consecutive wins to open the season. However, the Mustangs’ last win came two weeks ago when they took on East Carolina, which was a 70-55 victory.

“It is a little surreal. Surreal is the way to describe it,” SMU coach Tim Jankovich said of the bizarre season. “I would say the last seven, eight months have been surreal. Certainly coaching college basketball in that environment falls into that category.”

SMU’s biggest victory of the season came against Dayton, besting the Flyers 66-64 on a late jump shot from Emmanuel Bandoumel. It was the Flyers first lost in over a year.

“How many big shots has he made for us?” SMU coach Tim Jankovich said on his postgame radio show, per the Dayton Daily News. “If you remember last year, he’s a guy who can definitely deliver in the clutch. We’ve got a number of guys who have that kind of courage.”

Kendric Davis leads the Mustangs in scoring with 20. points per game. he’s also doling out 7.6 assists in 31 minutes per game.

SMU is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 137.5 points. The Mustangs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The total has gone under in Temple’s last five games.