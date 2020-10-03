How to Watch ‘SNL’ Season 46 Online Without Cable Free

NBC’s long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live is back this weekend, complete with Jim Carrey’s debut as Joe Biden. It premieres Saturday, October 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Saturday Night Live Season 46 streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Saturday Night Live Season 46 episodes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Saturday Night Live Season 46 episodes live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new SNL episodes by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Saturday Night Live Season 46 episodes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 46 Preview

Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion Aren’t Worried about SNL’s Season PremiereChris Rock hosts Saturday Night Live on October 3, 2020, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Saturday Night Live. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk Subscribe to SNL: https://goo.gl/tUsXwM Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS Google Play – http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay iTunes – http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes SNL ON SOCIAL SNL Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbcsnl SNL Facebook:… 2020-10-02T01:01:08Z

For the season 46 premiere, comedian Chris Rock will take the stage in Studio 8H, which marks Rock’s third appearance as host. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make her SNL musical guest debut. Her latest album, Suga, has garnered over 900 million streams to date and spawned this summer’s smash hit and 3x platinum single, “Savage.”

Bill Burr will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Oct. 10. The stand-up comedian and actor hosts the “Monday Morning Podcast.” Morgan Wallen will perform as the musical guest for the first time. His newest single, “7 Summers,” broke country music streaming records upon release.

Issa Rae will host for the first time on Oct. 17. Rae is the creator, star, and executive producer of the award-winning HBO comedy series “Insecure.”

Justin Bieber will make his fourth appearance as SNL musical guest. Bieber’s latest track, “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart and was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week.

Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph Transform into Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – SNLCatch Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as 2020 Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live October 3, 2020, with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk Subscribe to SNL: https://goo.gl/tUsXwM Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS Google Play… 2020-10-01T23:14:37Z

For the upcoming season, two-time Golden Globe Award winner Jim Carrey will take on the role of Vice President Joe Biden alongside SNL veteran Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. Additionally, Saturday Night Live has added three featured players to its cast for the upcoming season:

Lauren Holt is an actor, comedian, singer, and improviser. She was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles and starred in the independent web series The Filth as well as the short film Parent-Teacher Conference, for which she received a Best Actress nomination at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival.

Punkie Johnson is a comedian and writer whose recent credits include Space Force, Corporate, Adam Ruins Everything and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She was a New Face at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019 and is a proud paid regular at the world-famous Comedy Store in Hollywood.

Andrew Dismukes has served as an SNL staff writer since season 43. He is a stand-up comedian who was selected for the 2017 New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival and has performed at other festivals, including Comedy Central’s Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

