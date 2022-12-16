How to Watch ‘Snow Day’ 2022 Musical Remake Online

The newest holiday fare is “Snow Day” the musical, coming your way on Friday, December 16, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the movie on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 ‘Snow Day’ musical remake streaming live online:

‘Snow Day’ 2022 Preview

“Snow Day” is a comedy starring Chris Elliott, Chevy Chase, Jean Smart, Mark Webber, Schuyler Fisk, Pam Grier, Josh Peck and Emmanuelle Chriqui that follows the Brandston family’s neighborhood in upstate New York as an enormous snow storm descends and school is canceled. It was a box office hit, earning over $60 million domestically.

Now the beloved family film is being reimagined in musical form with “Snow Day” the musical, which “follows a group of kids who are determined to achieve their dreams when their school closes for a snow day.”

The official synopsis reads:

Siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell) discover that anything is possible on a snow day when a surprise winter whiteout offers them the chance to break routines and take giant risks. Inspired to pursue his crush, Claire (Shelby Simmons), Hal enlists the help of his best friend, Lane (Fabi Aguirre), to help him express his feelings, and Natalie decides she must challenge the town’s cranky snowplow man if she wants to pull off the task of creating a second snow day. Jerry Trainor assumes the iconic role of the Snowplowman.

“Snow Day” also stars Laura Bell Bundy as Linda Brandston, Rob Huebel as Tom Brandston, Logan Aultman as Eli Welch, Dominic Mariche as Wayne Castle, Myles Erlick as Chuck Wheeler, Monique Jasmine Paul as Rebecca Mendler, Destiny Rettinger as Mason, Lilly Bartlam as Missy, and Viggo Hanvelt as Randy Brandston.

The trailer is full of bright dance scenes and classic run-ins with the evil snowplow driver (Trainor), who growls, “Nice try, kiddies! You ain’t gettin’ no second snowday!”

In an interview with Bonnie Laufer, Trainor said that he didn’t know anything about hte original film when he took over the role of the Snowplowman, who was played by Chris Elliott in the original.

“No, I never saw it! I didn’t know what was happening. In fact, when I got the script I was like, ‘What?! They’re remaking ‘Snow Day, interesting.’ … How was it off my radar?” said Trainor, adding, “I was very scared [that it was a musical]. And I grew up on the West Coast, in California, so I never knew snow. Shooting in Montreal was like magic for me.”

“Snow Day” premieres Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nickelodeon and streaming the same day on Paramount Plus.