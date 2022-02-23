‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit drama “Snowfall” is back for its fifth season, premiering Wednesday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Snowfall” Season 5 episodes streaming online for free:

‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Preview





Play



Snowfall | Season 5 Official Trailer | FX Everybody has a different dream. First look at Snowfall S5 is out now. Stream on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Snowfall clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX In season five of Snowfall, Franklin (Damson Idris) and family are rich beyond their wildest dreams and on the verge of having everything they've wanted as the ground begins to fall out… 2022-01-26T17:59:50Z

When we last saw Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), the patriarch of The Family and a drug kingpin in Los Angeles, he and his right-hand man Leon (Isaiah John) were looking for Franklin’s father, Alton (Kevin Carroll), who was out for revenge against Reed (Carter Hudson).

Meanwhile, Skully (De’Aundre Bonds) was on the rampage to kill Franklin and anyone else who was involved in his daughter’s death. In the big standoff, both Skully and Alton took gunshot wounds. Skully went to the hospital, while Alton got patched up by Franklin. Later, Reed showed up to take out Alton once and for all and only Franklin’s intervention with his mother, Cissy (Michael Hyatt), saved Alton.

But in the waning moments of the season, Reed followed Alton to Cuba and cornered him. The big cliffhanger is whether Reed killed Alton or not. It also seems like Franklin and Mel (Reign Edwards) are finally done.

When the show returns, it is the summer of 1986 and the real-life overdose death of basketball star Len Bias is about to upend Franklin’s world.

The FX description of the season reads:

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

The premiere episode is titled “Comets” and its description reads, “It’s the summer of 1986 and the Saint crew has leveled up; Franklin’s personal and professional relationships are flourishing, but a problem in the valley brings trouble to his door.”

The second episode airs directly after the premiere on February 23. It is titled “Commitment” and its description reads, “Teddy forces his way back into the CIA’s operation in Los Angeles; Franklin and Veronique have a business proposition for Jerome and Louie.”

Then on March 2 comes episode three, titled “Lions.” Its description reads, “Teddy’s return causes tension, forcing Jerome and Louie to negotiate with Skully.”

“Snowfall” season five airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.