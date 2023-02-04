How to Watch Sounders vs Al Ahly Club World Cup Match Today

The Seattle Sounders make history as the first MLS side in the FIFA Club World Cup when they take on Al Ahly on Saturday. But how do you watch the historical showdown?

The match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS2 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you don’t have cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Sounders vs Al Ahly streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Sounders vs Al Ahly live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 2 is included in “Ultimate” and above, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Sounders vs Al Ahly live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 2 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS2, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Sounders vs Al Ahly live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Sounders vs Al Ahly live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Sounders vs Al Ahly Preview

The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup is in full swing and the U.S.’ own Seattle Sounders have made it to the second round where they’ll face the Al Ahly club out of Cairo, Egypt. If the Sounders win, they’ll advance to take on Real Madrid in the semifinals.

The FIFA Club World Cup is in its 19th year. THe tournament brings together the winners of the six continental confederation champions plus the host nation’s league champions. This year, the host nation is Morocco.

The reason the 2022 Club World Cup is not taking place in December of its calendar year as it normally would is because this year, the FIFA World Cup was in November and December 2022 due to its host nation being Qatar, where it is too hot to play during the FIFA World Cup normal summer months.

In a pre-match press conference with Sounders players Alex Roldan and Stefan Frei, the players said that Al Ahly is a seasoned team and they know it’ll be an intense game.

“They’re an experienced team in this tournament so we know what they bring in terms of what they can show in this tournament … they definitely showed that they can play through things, but we think we can exploit them in some things,’ said Roldan, adding, “We definitely gotta be strong in the back line, making sure we don’t give up anything easy on them. If they’re gonna score on us, they’re gonna have to earn it. We’re definitely going to have to prepare for an intense game, but we certainly can catch them on the counter and look to unbalance them in that way.”

When asked about getting to the Club World Cup final and getting a feel for the tournament, Frei said that it’s difficult to adjust to playing teams from all over the world that you never usually play against.

“Different environments, different play styles, completely different stadiums … When you’re new to it, the different kind of opponent that plays completely different, you travel to places like Nicaragua, different infrastructure, different stadiums, different weather, all those things I think when you’ve never experienced thoes, it’s very, very difficult to be successful, obviously, so this will be no less a challenge in that regard. We’re facing teams that we’re not familiar with, the way they play. We know that they’re a good side … they’re definitely a very good team, but that still doesn’t really translate having faced an opponent that plays a certain way numerous times definitely helps, it gives you that experience. Sometimes with tournaments you want to have a bit of experience and you want to find your way into it,” said Frei.

The Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly game kicks off Saturday, February 4 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX Deportes and FS2.