How to Watch South Carolina vs Tennessee Women’s Basketball Online

The 2023 SEC women’s basketball tournament comes down to a matchup between undefeated South Carolina and No. 3 seed Tennessee in Sunday’s championship game.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch South Carolina vs Tennessee streaming live online:

South Carolina vs Tennessee Preview

The South Carolina women’s basketball team has been ranked No. 1 for the entire 2022-2023 season and sit undefeated with a 31-0 record. So the Lady Volunteers of Tennessee are going to have their hands full in the SEC women’s basketball tournament title game.

Tennessee, who sat at 22-10 before the March 4 semifinal, advanced to the finals in a 17-point comeback upset over the 28-1 LSU Tigers, 69-67. Now they’ll face South Carolina for a shot at their 18th SEC tournament title. But undefeated South Carolina is looking to notch their seventh SEC tournament title, and it should be a great game.

In the regular season, the two teams met only once and it was less than two weeks ago. In that game, South Carolina won easily, 73-60. In fact, the only game all year where it felt like South Carolina might lose was an early season overtime win over then-6th-ranked Stanford by five points. Ole Miss did take South Carolina to overtime on February 19, but the Gamecocks pulled away in overtime and won by seven points. It’s honestly hard to imagine that South Carolina doesn’t repeat as national champions this year.

In her postgame press conference after South Carolina defeated Ole Miss by nearly 30 points in the SEC tournament semifinals, head coach Dawn Staley praised the South Carolina fans who showed up to support them.

“Our fans, they do a great job of traveling. They didn’t have to travel far to come to Greenville and it is advantageous for us, obviously … we packed that arena. I don’t think it’s a far reach to say 100 miles from where we create a homecourt advantage in our arena, obviously it’s in driving distance and our fans travel. They show up. They create an environment that is not only great for our team, but all of women’s basketball,” said Staley.

Staley also talked about how proud she is of South Carolina’s star player Aliyah Boston.

“She’s the most versatile player that I’ve ever coached. She can play 1 through 5. She welcomes all the roles that she’s given,” said Staley, adding, “She was point-forward for us today. I think we utilized all of her skilset and she definitely was the difference maker and the separater from when we played [Ole Miss] the first time.”

The South Carolina vs LSU SEC women’s basketball tournament final airs live on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.