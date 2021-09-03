Where to Watch South Dakota vs Kansas Football 2021

The Kansas Jayhawks will look to pick up their first win since 2019 when they host the FCS’ South Dakota Coyotes to kickoff the 2021 season on Friday night.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch South Dakota vs Kansas live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch South Dakota vs Kansas live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

South Dakota vs Kansas Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks will hope to turn the page to a more successful chapter for their football program when new head Lance Leipold leads the team into their 2021 kickoff contest with the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jayhawks went 0-9 in 2020 and will be looking for their first win since Oct. 26, 2019, on Friday night when they host the FCS’ Coyotes.

Leipold comes to Kansas with a 146-39 career record, which includes six Division III national championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Jayhawks’ new play-caller spent the last six years coaching the Buffalo Bulls, where he shepherded their resurgence to the tune of a 30-16 record over the last four seasons. Under Leipold’s tutelage, Buffalo led the nation in rushing last year – averaging 6.71 yards per carry and were second in the country in rushing yards per game at 287.4. The Bulls also sported a defense that ranked No. 1 in total defense in the Mid-American Conference last season.

Kansas had 27 true freshmen take the field last year, which tied for the most in the country. This season, the Jayhawks plan on returning their leading passer (Jalon Daniels), rusher (Velton Gardner) and receiver (Kwamie Lassiter II).

The Jayhawks will be bringing back three players who were named as honorable mentions to the All-Big 12 team last year – wide receiver Lassiter II, defensive end Kyron Johnson and safety/kick returner Kenny Logan Jr.

South Dakota finished 1-3 in the COVID-altered season, which was played this past spring. The Coyotes pack a punch through the air, having led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in passing each of the three seasons prior to last year’s shortened season.

Freshman quarterback Carson Camp finished second in the MVFC in passing in just four games. Camp was the first true freshman to start a season opener for South Dakota in program history.

The Coyotes own two wins all-time vs. FBS opponents, taking down Minnesota in 2010 and Bowling Green in 2017.

Kansas and South Dakota have met twice before, with the Jayhawks winning both games (1900, 2013).

The game against the Coyotes will be the first Friday night home opener for the Jayhawks since 1944 when they beat Washburn, 47-0.

Kansas will travel to Conway, S.C. next week to take on Coastal Carolina on Sept. 10, before opening up Big 12 play against Baylor at home on Sept. 18.

South Dakota will have their home opener next Saturday against Northern Arizona. The Coyotes will then play on the road against Cal Poly before opening up MVFC play against Missouri State on Sept. 25.

This year marks the 100th season to be played in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which makes it the seventh-oldest stadium in the nation.