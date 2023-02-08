South Park Season 26 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The outrageous animated comedy “South Park” is back for its 26th season on Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

‘South Park’ Season 26 Preview

The “South Park” season 26 premiere is titled “Cupid Ye” and its description reads, “Cartman is jealous of the friendship that’s developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.”

Season 26 marks the latest season in a long line of “South Park” that has been ordered at Comedy Central.

In 2021, MTV Entertainment Studios inked an expansive deal with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to put “South Park” on the air through 2027 and 30 seasons. That year, they aired a truncated 24th season due to the pandemic that was four episodes entirely about the pandemic.

Then in 2022, they debuted their milestone 25th season on Comedy Central, plus two specials that aired exclusively on Paramount Plus called “The Streaming Wars” and “The Streaming Wars Part 2.” These specials are part of 14 planned specials that will debut on Paramount Plus as part of Parker and Stone’s deal with the company.

At the time, the creators told Bloomberg in an interview that they love both telling the 22-minute story in the TV episodes and also getting more room to run in the specials for Paramount Plus.

“We did a ‘South Park’ movie in ‘99 and we’ve never done another one because the show has been so satisfying. We like the way we’ve been able to do the show. We’re like a punk band — a little rough around the edges and get out fast. Now we’re older, and the idea of what streaming movies can be is pretty promising,” they told Bloomberg, adding, “The show is 22 minutes. It’s a sitcom. It is ancient, in a way. But we still really love that. At the same time, you come up with an idea and realize it’s longer than 22 minutes. There are ‘South Park’ episodes that are high concept enough where if you wanted to make a movie you could. We wanna scratch both itches. We feel like we can.”

They also said that they didn’t expect to make it more than a few years on the air and they’re incredibly lucky to be where they are now.

“You’re talking to two guys who thought we’d run out of town in ‘97, ‘98, ‘99. That’s a foundational attitude,” said Parker and Stone. “We do whatever we want, and they are pretty supportive of it. And it works most of the time. We’re the luckiest guys in TV in that way. We don’t get notes. The only notes come from legal. We haven’t gotten a note since season 3.”

They also said that right now, they are not interested in selling South Park Studios, but maybe someday.

“We’re still in business, still growing it together. We’re not anxious to end the show. But someday we will sell that interest. That’s what we’re aiming for,” said the creators.

“South Park” season 26 debuts Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Comedy Central.