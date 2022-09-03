Louisiana-Lafayette takes on Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, September 3, in an in-state rivalry clash.

SE Louisiana vs ULL Preview

Southeastern Louisiana and Lousiana-Lafayette meet in an in-state rivalry game on Saturday.

New ULL head coach Mike Desormeaux looks forward to leading his team against SLU, which went 9-4 last season and made the FCS playoffs.

“I can’t wait for them to get the opportunity to go out there and do their thing,” Desormeaux said via The Advocate. “There’s nothing better than opening the season at home in front of your crowd, in front of your fans.”

Desormeaux also has high expectations for his team, which went 13-1 last year.

“I like where this team is at a lot,” Desormeaux said via The Advocate. “I really do. I felt like our leadership from the beginning would be something that helps us to continue on the trajectory we were on.”

“The leadership has been phenomenal to this point, he added. “The morale of this team and the work ethic of this team is something that’s going to be a lot of fun.”

SLU won’t give the Ragin Cajuns and easy game. The Lions come into the season as contenders for the Southland Conference. Lions head coach Frank Scelfo wants his team to keep a level head about the program’s recent success, however.

“I guess it’s better than being picked last, right? There is some respect, but in this league, everybody is equal. The parity in this league is just tough. There’s some tough places to play, and Strawberry Stadium is one of them,” Scelfo said via Fox 8’s Madeline Adams.