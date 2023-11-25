Southern vs Grambling Live Stream: How to Watch Bayou Classic 2023 for Free

The Southern University Jaguars (5-5) head to the Superdome in New Orleans to take on the Grambling State Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, November 25 in the annual Bayou Classic.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Southern vs Grambling Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Southern vs Grambling live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Southern vs Grambling live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game is on Peacock TV’s Premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and includes every Notre Dame home game (this one qualifies as a “home” game) this season:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Southern vs Grambling live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’re looking for another cheap option, you can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and other sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Southern vs Grambling live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Bayou Classic 2023 Preview

Southern has been mired in drama in recent weeks. The university fired former head coach Eric Dooley on November 16. Jaguars safeties coach Sean Wallace will serve as interim coach for this game.

Wallace, who has been battling pancreatic cancer since September of 2023, has been an inspiration to the Jags players, who have watched him continue with his coaching duties the entire time.

Southern is coming off a 27-21 loss to Prairie View on November 11. Jaguars quarterback Harold Blood completed 14-of-19 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while running back Kendric Rhymes added 70 yards and a score on the ground.

The Jaguars are putting up 22.8 points per game on offense, also netting over 328 total yards per game. On the defensive side, Southern is surrendering 20.1 points and 317.5 total yards per game.

On the other side, Grambling State is coming off a 43-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on November 10. Tigers QB Myles Crawley went 18-28 for 198 yards and three TDs, also rushing for a score. Running back Chance Williams also chipped in with 11 carries for 97 yards.

Southern won last year’s Bayou Classic, beating Grambling State, 34-17. The Jags are holding onto the edge in the all-time series by a thread. Southern has 25 wins to Grambling State’s 24. The Tigers are one-point favorites in this one, so it has all the making of an instant classic.

Southern vs Grambling: What They’re Saying

“We have in coach Wallace a guy who speaks to strength, perseverance, family and triumph. He stands in the gap of what it’s actually like going through a situation that affects his livelihood every day. It speaks to his leadership of the guys, a role model. The young men talk to him, see him, emulate him. He’s the proof in the pudding how you handle a situation.” — Southern athletic director Roman Banks, on interim coach Sean Wallace.

“I think it’s the granddaddy of the HBCU games. You know, I don’t think there’s another one like this.” — Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson.