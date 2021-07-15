How to Watch Space Jam 2 Online for Free

Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan starred in the now-iconic original, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — a standalone sequel with LeBron James taking over the MJ role — makes its highly anticipated premiere on Friday, July 16. It will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max at about 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a sequel to the 1996 comedy starring Michael Jordan. This follow-up film stars LeBron James. In the film, James “goes on an epic adventure alongside the timeless Tune Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad in this animated/live-action event,” according to the HBO Max press release.

It continues:

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. NBA champ LeBron James and his son Dom are trapped in digital space by a rogue A.I. To get them home, LeBron must lead Bugs Bunny and the whole gang of undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s team of digitized NBA and WNBA stars. It’s Tunes versus Goons in a high-stakes challenge that shines a light on the power of being yourself.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” co-stars Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya.

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” James said that the original “Space Jam” was “definitely a big part of [his] childhood.”

“There were a lot of films for me, but ‘Space Jam’ was definitely up there. Just growing up and loving the NBA, and obviously loving Michael Jordan, and loving the Looney Tunes, it was an automatic and a very organic blend between the two worlds,” said James. “And it was fun to see what MJ and Bugs and Taz and all those great toons were able to go through in that first movie. It was pretty cool, man, as a kid, wanting to see inspiration from movies and from people that you look up to, and people that you watch on a day-to-day basis.”

James was originally approached about the film 15 years ago, but he said that at that point in his career, he wasn’t ready for something this high-profile.

“At that point in time, I didn’t think I was ready to do anything of that magnitude,” said James. “I wanted to continue to focus on my game, dedicate myself to the offseason, and give to the game as much as I could. I felt like I owed it to myself, to the game. When it was brought back, the timing was right for us, and we were able to dive into it. And now we’re months away from the world actually seeing what we were able to create.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” drops Friday, July 16 on HBO Max.