Spain vs Croatia Live Stream: How to Watch for Free in US

Croatia and Spain will clash in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 18 at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

In the United States, the match (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some other ways you can watch a live stream of Spain vs Croatia without cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Spain vs Croatia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Spain vs Croatia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Spain vs Croatia live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Spain vs Croatia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Spain vs Croatia Preview

Croatia enters this match coming off a 4-2 win over the Netherlands. Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic, Luka Modric and Bruno Petkovic all scored for Croatia in the win.

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach, had this to say heading into the match against Spain: “It’s a huge prize, the gold medal. We can’t have better motivation than that. We have put in a lot of energy, but we will try to recover. In six years, we have won three medals for Croatia; nobody believed we could do that. We are a superpower in football again and, besides all our problems, we showed that we have quality and character. We show that in our matches and it makes us happy and proud.”

On the other side, Spain got to the finals after handing Italy a 2-1 defeat in the semis. Yeremy Pino and Joselu put it in the net for the Spanish side. This will be Spain’s second straight appearance in the Nations League finals. La Roja lost to France the last time around, and it has another chance to win it all here.

“We know what [Croatia] are like; a very high-level team with great technical quality and some players with huge experience,” Spain manager Luis De La Fuente said. “They’ve reached the World Cup final and Nations League final so they are a very good side. They played extra time [in the semi-finals] but winning makes things easier. We’re not going to have much time to rest but we’re all very excited and I’m confident we will play at a high level.”

The two teams last met back in 2020, when they squared off in the round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2020. Spain won, 5-3.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Spain: GK: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Marco Asensio, Alvaro Morata, Yeremy Pino

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Ivanusec