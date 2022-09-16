How to Watch Spain vs Germany EuroBasket Semifinal in USA

Spain faces Germany in Eurobasket semifinal action on Friday, September 16.

In the United States, the game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch

Spain vs Germany EuroBasket 2022 Preview

Germany, the host country for EuroBasket, seeks a spot in the championship game when facing Spain on Friday.

The Germans beat a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece squad 107-96 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 13. Spain downed Finland 100-90 on Tuesday, led by Willy Hernangomez’s 27 points.

Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. pic.twitter.com/kW9K2P6V2V — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

“I think this is unbelievable for German basketball, the way this team, the way these players have performed on their home soil up to now,” Germany head coach Gordie Herbert said via The Associated Press. “I think the way they’ve played, the way we’ve played, people can relate to. They see an identity.”

For Spain, making the EuroBasket semifinals is a regular occurance — 11 trips in a row. Spain has three championships, too.

“To be in the top four of a championship like this, where big teams are already left behind with for sure more talent and size and experience, it is something great,” Spain head coach Sergio Scariolo said via FIBA’s website. “Which doesn’t mean we don’t want to keep competing. This is within our nature. It’s our identity.”

The two countries have a little semifinal history with each other. A Dirk Nowitzki-led Germany team faced Spain twice in 2005 and 2015. Germany won the first matchup but took the second, Nowitzki’s final EuroBasket game.

Germany’s Daniel Theis, who also plays for the Houston Rockets, remembers the most recent EuroBasket clash with Spain. That happened when Spain beat Germany 84-72 in the 2017 EuroBasket quarterfinals.

“We owe Spain from EuroBasket from five years ago in Turkey,” Theis said via FIBA’s website.

Germany’s Franz Wagner, who also plays for the Orlando Magic, has been strong throughout the tournament with 16.3 points per game. He’s helping Germany average a tournament-leading 93.6 points per game as a team.

Darío Brizuela was clutch for Spain in their @EuroBasket quarterfinal victory yesterday against Finland: 17 minutes, 14 points (50% shooting), and 2 assists. 🔥@basquemamba & @BaloncestoESP have advanced to the semifinals and will face off against Germany on Friday! pic.twitter.com/4Vzhcwi00n — BDA Sports INTL (@BDASportsINTL) September 14, 2022

Spain’s Juancho and Willy Hernangomez have been solid throughout the tournament. Xabi Lopez-Arostegui and Daniel Theis also make things happen on the court for Spain.

“I know the Hernangomez brothers really well, [Usman] Garuba is with the Rockets. A physical team. We have to be ready,” Germany’s Dennis Schroder said via FIBA’s website. “They don’t have a Giannis [Antetokounmpo], but they have a lot of role players who can score 20 points. So we have to have the right mindset and come out like we did against Greece.”