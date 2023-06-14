Spain vs Italy Nations League 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The last spot in the 2023 UEFA Nations League final is up for grabs on Thursday when Spain and Italy meet at the De Grolsch Veste in a rematch of their 2021 semifinal.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Spain vs Italy Preview

Italy and Spain are facing off in the second UEFA Nations League semifinal for a chance to play for the first Nations League title in either country’s history. Whoever advances out of the semifinal will play the winner of Netherlands vs Croatia in the final on June 18; the losing team will play in the third-place match earlier that same day against the losing team from the other semifinal.

Both teams were put through the wringer in the group phase that sees each team play the other three teams in the group twice. Both Italy and Spain earned three victories apiece, with one loss and two draws.

Spain emerged victorious out of Group A2, defeating Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, while Italy came out of Group A3, defeating Hungary, England and Germany.

The last time the two teams met in the UEFA Nations League semifinal was in 2021, when Spain defeated Italy 2-1. Spain then lost in the finals to France, while Italy won the third-place game against Belgium. In that semifinal, Spain snapped Italy’s world-record 37-game winning streak.

In in a pre-match press conference (via UEFA.com), Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente said that it’s going to be a very “evenly-matched” game.

“The team has been improving. I’m convinced that tomorrow’s game will be a great one and, based on our yardstick, we’re on the right track to establishing our own, strong brand of football. It’s going to be very evenly matched between Italy and Spain; we have a very similar level and relatively similar characteristics, so the match will be decided by fine margins. We will try to control those fine margins. That’s the way to win,” said de la Fuente.

“I hope that we can lift the trophy, but we know that we’re facing one of the best national teams in the world, in my opinion,” added Spain defender Jordi Alba. “If we do win this tournament, we’ll have faced two really powerful teams (after their last-second win over Portugal to advance out of the group). It will be difficult, but we’re coming into this semi-final with great momentum.”

Italy’s coach Roberto Mancini praised the teams in their group and added, “We’re in the final stage and it’s clear that we want to win, like the others, but it won’t be easy. I had to make some choices, unfortunately someone was left out, but the guys who are here all deserve it.”

The Italy vs Spain UEFA Nations League semifinal kicks off on Thursday, June 15 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.