LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker faces her former team for the first time as the WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 6.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Sparks vs Sky online:

Sparks vs Sky Preview

As Candace Parker begins her second season with the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky, she will face her old team for the first time.

Parker played for the Los Angeles Sparks for 13 seasons, but she didn’t get to play against the team last season due to an injury. The Sky and Sparks met three times last season between May 28 and June 5, and the Sparks swept the Sky in those contests.

“Obviously I have so much love for LA as a franchise,” Parker said according to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Annie Costabile. “I was there 13 years. But we’re not going to win a championship tomorrow, so it’s a game. I didn’t play in the home opener last year, so I’m excited for that.”

Parker started her career in Los Angeles in 2008 where she won Rookie of the Year and led the Sparks to a WNBA title in 2016. She left for Chicago as a free agent in 2021 to be closer to family according to the Chicago Tribune’s Jamal Collier.

Los Angeles dipped in 2021 with a 12-20 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Sparks could improve this season with the signing of free agent Liz Cambage. She scored 14.2 points and grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game for Los Vegas last season.

“She’s an easy person to feel like you have to get the ball to every time down the court, and she wants the ball every time down the court,” Sparks head coach Derek Fisher said via the Los Angeles Times’ Emma Carmichael. “But the way she’s shown herself as a willing passer — that’s gonna carry us so far.”

Parker played for Fisher in Los Angeles, and she will compete against multiple former teammates on Friday. That includes Kristi Toliver and Nenka Ogwumike.

“For me initially [Candace’s departure] felt like when you walk out of a store and your car isn’t where you parked it,” Ogwumike told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think that’s a normal emotional reaction because I care and we’re more than just teammates. At the end of the day, what we built is still there.”

The Sky look to build a dynasty in a repeat title bid. Chicago added talent in the offseason with signing Emma Meesseman.