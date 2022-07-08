Spurs vs Cavs Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The suddenly rebuilding San Antonio Spurs get a chance to show off Jeremy Sochan, Josh Primo and some of their young talent against the rising Cleveland Cavaliers in Vegas Summer League action on Friday night.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Spurs vs Cavs Summer League matchup online:

Spurs vs Cavs Summer League 2022 Preview

The Spurs meet up with the Cavs on Friday in a matchup between organizations heading in opposite directions. Cleveland has the talent and potential to emerge as a contender in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Spurs have been underperforming and are headed into uncertainty heading into their last season under legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

Sports fans know that things do not always work out as planned. But the Cleveland Cavaliers appear on the verge of a leap into greatness. It’s hard to believe this is the same team that won a paltry 19 games two years ago. But that was before Evan Mobley appeared on the scene. But it wasn’t just the incredible rookie. Darius Garland and others made a giant leap forward as well.

But are the Cavs ready to take that next step into contention? The team needs further development to get there. Therefore, John-Blair Bickerstaff will be looking to integrate some fresh talent into his already impressive cadre of promising youngsters.

Chief amongst them is the NCAA Champion and Big 12 Player of the Year, Ochai Agabji. So naturally, the Cavs are excited about his remarkable raw capabilities. However, just as importantly, they have noted his champion mentality. Cleveland, president of basketball operations Koby Altman, explained, “we looked at a lot of different players, and character, work ethic, and guys that really wanted to be in Cleveland were a big part of our process. And so we know we’re bringing tremendous character and work ethic and winners to the table, including a national champion.”

Another intriguing rookie to watch is Isiah Mobley, the older brother of teammate Evan. But the power forward is notable for more than just his family lineage. Isiah was a 2019 McDonalds All-American pick.

The Spurs have fewer reasons for long-term optimism. However, they have their share of top-notch talent as well. So they gambled on Jeremy Sochan with the No. 9 draft pick. The Polish-American versatile big man had a good freshman year at Baylor, winning a selection to the Big 12 All-Freshmen team. However, he wasn’t a starter and may not be ready for prime time.

But Sochan’s capabilities are a fit for the contemporary NBA. He seems equally comfortable defending, passing, shooting, and playing in any position. He explained, “I don’t put one position in my name. Because I feel like I can do everything that a point guard can do and everything that a center can do on offense and defense.”

Will Sochan and Agabji be ready to contribute in their first year? This intriguing matchup will provide important clues.