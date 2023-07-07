Spurs vs Hornets Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

A sellout crowd will be on hand to witness San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama make his debut on Friday, July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Hornets vs Spurs streaming live online:

Hornets vs Spurs Summer League 2023 Preview

One of the most highly-touted NBA prospects to come around since LeBron James, all eyes will understandably be on Wembanyama, but the league’s No. 2 overall pick, Brandon Miller will also be on display for Charlotte in this one.

Miller has already made his debut, playing in two Summer League contests already. In those two games, Miller has struggled quite a bit, committing a total of 15 fouls and 10 turnovers while scoring 24 total points. The Hornets and Miller already lost to the Spurs on July 3, 96-77, a defeat that didn’t leave the rookie too discouraged.

“It was a little frustrating because I don’t like to lose,” Miller said after the July 3 loss to San Antonio. “It was really fun out there seeing a different environment from the college experience. Fun. Just really out there having fun with my team.”

The 7-foot-4 Spurs rookie will play a limited amount this summer, so this will be one of the few opportunities to see his skills on display.

“I’m going to play at least one or two games,” Wembanyama told ESPN about what to expect from him during the summer league. “I don’t know how it works yet. How many minutes I’m going to play. But I know I’m going to have a big role and it’s going to be intense. I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time.”

Also playing for San Antonio is second-round pick Sidy Cissoko, who, like Wemby, is also from France. Cissoko averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds playing for the G League Unite last season. While Cissoko and Miller will be players to watch, this game promises to be The Wemby Show, regardless of how long the rookie big plays.

“This is the most highly-anticipated player to ever enter the NBA,” league insider Adrian Wojnarowski said about Wembanyama, adding: “This is maybe not only the greatest prospect in the NBA’s history, this is maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports.”

For his part, Wemby is excited and ready to go.

“It’s going to be intense,” Wembanyama said about his unofficial debut, per NBA.com. “I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for a first time.”

Mark Jones, Doris Burke and Cassidy Hubbarth will provide the game’s commentary.