Spurs vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

That San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans meet on Wednesday, April 13, for a chance to face the Los Angeles Clippers in pursuit of the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Spurs vs Pelicans online, with the first two options both offering free trials:

Spurs vs Pelicans Preview

New Orleans (36-46) seeks a trip to the playoffs with or without young star Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 hasn’t played this season due to injury, and he won’t play against the San Antonio Spurs (34-48) on Wednesday.

“We definitely have resiliency,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said via Brett Martel of The Associated Press. “It’s a continuation of trying to build our program, starting with the beginning of this season and how difficult it was to be 1-12, and be at a point where we have this opportunity in front of us.”

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and company look to end a three-year playoff drought. San Antonio won seven of eight games between March 20 and April 5 but stumbled in a three-game losing streak to end the regular season. Popovich refused to have his team play for the draft lottery.

“There’s a lot to unpack there. Part of it is, it’s just not who we are,” Popovich said according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. “It’s not who I am. I can’t operate like that. Which might not be the most intelligent overall philosophy to have, and I get that. But we am who we am. We’re going to go ahead and compete.”

The Pelicans went 1-3 against the Spurs this season, including 107-103 loss on March 26 during the Spurs’ hot streak. New Orleans, which looks to end a four-year playoff drought, lost its last two games of the regular season after a 5-1 stretch form late March to early April.

C.J. McCollum leads the Pelicans in scoring with 24.3 points per game in making up for Williamson’s absence. McCollum also averages 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

“It shows you how they stuck together, how they continued to fight through adversity, how much growth the team has had,” McCollum said per Martel. “I’m happy I could help get us into this position where we have a chance to get some postseason experience.”

Brandon Ingram likewise has stepped up without Williamson with 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Jonas Valanciunas has also been a dynamic force with a double double of 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per night.

For the Spurs, Dejounte Murray leads the way with 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and two steals per game. Keldon Johnson has a strong season going with 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Derrick White averages 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and a steal per game. Jakob Poeltl nearly posts a double double with 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.