How to Watch Spurs vs Thunder Preseason Live Stream for Free

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs kick their respective preseasons off on Monday, October 9 at the Paycom Center.

Spurs vs Thunder Preview

All eyes will be on whether No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama makes his preseason debut in this one. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been mum about whether the No. 1 overall pick will play in this game, but Wemby will appear in some capacity this preseason.

Because of the Spurs rookie’s ability to shoot from outside in addition to his passing skills, San Antonio is using Wembanyama as a power forward at times and a center at others. The same with center Zach Collins, who says that’s part of the team’s plan this season.

“It’s a pick-your-poison type thing,” Collins said. “So hopefully we can get that chemistry going. I think we have the skill sets, now it’s just about knowing where the other guy’s going to be at all times. … Hopefully this preseason we can work out the kinks a little bit and be ready to go opening night.”

“There are really no limitations,” Wemby said about his game. “On a lot of set plays, on a lot plays, it really depends on where you are. But I can be the point guard just like I can be the wing. It doesn’t matter.”

On the other side, the Thunder have an exciting young player of their own in 7-foot-1 big Chet Holmgren, who OKC selected in 2022 with the No. 2 overall pick. Holmgren missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, but he’ll be ready to go this season, and should appear here.

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among those excited to see what Holmgren can bring.

“He’s very talented. Brings a lot of things to the game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said about Holmgren. “Length, versatility, he’s a competitor. He wants to win at the end of the day… So I think he can only add to this group with his skillset. For me personally, playing with a guy that has weapons only makes it easier for myself, and vice versa.”

Along with Holmgren, Vasilije Micic and Cason Wallace will be new faces to watch for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Vasilije Micic (ankle sprain) will not play in this game, so expect to see a good amount of the young trio. Josh Giddey should also see the court in this one.